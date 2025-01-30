Emergency Kit For Family Vacations: What Doctors Recommend You To Pack When You're Travelling With Kids

Travelling with children is like setting out on an epic adventure with a tiny, unpredictable co-pilot. One moment, they’re marveling at the sights, the next, they’re running a fever in a foreign country where you don't speak the language.
For parents, the unpredictability of a child’s health while traveling can turn an exciting trip into a stressful ordeal. What do you do when your child has motion sickness on a long-haul flight? How do you handle a sudden fever in the middle of a road trip?
To unpack the best ways to navigate the inevitable hiccups of traveling with kids, we spoke with leading pediatricians who understand that every trip is a delicate balance between fun and foresight. Here’s what they had to say:
The Non-Negotiable Travel Health Kit
The first rule of traveling with kids? Be prepared. A well-prepared trip is the difference between a chaotic getaway and a memorable family adventure.
Dr. Kushal Agrawal, HOD, Department of Neonatology and Paediatrics at KVR Hospital, Dr. Sindhu M.V., Consultant - Paediatrics & Paediatric Intensive Care at Aster RV Hospital and Lifestyle Pediatrician Dr. Michelle Shah said that having the right medications on hand can prevent minor ailments from escalating into full-blown medical emergencies.
- Paracetamol drops or suspension – This over-the-counter fever and pain reliever should be packed according to your child’s weight, as advised by your paediatrician.
- ORS sachets or rehydration solutions – Essential for treating dehydration caused by diarrhoea or vomiting.
- Digital thermometer – Because knowing a child’s exact temperature can help parents make informed decisions about seeking medical care.
- Domperidone or ondansetron suspensions – These can help ease vomiting but should only be used under a doctor’s prescription.
- Antiseptic lotions and insect repellents – A must, particularly if traveling to tropical or humid locations where insect bites are common.
- Anti-itch creams – Help soothe irritation from mosquito bites or allergic skin reactions.
If Your Child Has Motion Sickness
Motion sickness can derail an entire trip. Paediatricians suggest a proactive approach:
- Consult your doctor ahead of time for suitable motion sickness medications.
- Have children sit in the direction of travel and encourage them to focus on a fixed point outside the vehicle.
- If vomiting occurs, keep the child calm, seated, and comfortable until symptoms pass.
Sun Safety And Hydration
Vacations often mean exposure to intense sun, and young children are particularly vulnerable to heat exhaustion and sunburn. The experts stress the importance of:
- Sunscreen with SPF 30 or higher – Applied generously and frequently, especially after swimming or sweating.
- Full-coverage clothing, hats, and sunglasses – To shield sensitive skin and eyes from UV rays.
- Hydration – Encourage children to sip water regularly to avoid dehydration, especially in hot climates.
Keep Kids Safe From Accidents and Injuries
Some of the most common (and preventable) travel hazards for kids include drowning, burns, falls, and accidental poisoning. To minimize risks:
- Avoid allowing children near unfenced pools or open water bodies.
- Keep them away from wild or stray animals, particularly monkeys and dogs.
- Ensure hotel rooms or accommodations are child-proofed against potential hazards.
Manage Special Health Needs While Traveling
Children with pre-existing medical conditions require additional planning. Dr. Agrawal and Dr. Sindhu both stress the importance of carrying daily medications, including:
- Anticonvulsants for children with seizures.
- Inhalers for children with asthma.
- Insulin and blood sugar monitoring supplies for children with Type 1 diabetes.
- Oxygen supplementation for children with sickle cell disease if air travel is involved.
Plan For The Unexpected
No matter how well-prepared you are, surprises will arise. The key is to plan with the mindset that things will go wrong, but you’ll be ready for them when they do. As Dr. Agrawal aptly puts it, “A relaxed and prepared parent is the best travel companion a child can have.”
(Disclaimer: The information provided in this health article is for general informational purposes only and is not intended as medical advice. It is not a substitute for professional healthcare consultation, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.)
Read more: