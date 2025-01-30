ETV Bharat / health

Emergency Kit For Family Vacations: What Doctors Recommend You To Pack When You're Travelling With Kids

Travelling with children is like setting out on an epic adventure with a tiny, unpredictable co-pilot. One moment, they’re marveling at the sights, the next, they’re running a fever in a foreign country where you don't speak the language.

For parents, the unpredictability of a child’s health while traveling can turn an exciting trip into a stressful ordeal. What do you do when your child has motion sickness on a long-haul flight? How do you handle a sudden fever in the middle of a road trip?

To unpack the best ways to navigate the inevitable hiccups of traveling with kids, we spoke with leading pediatricians who understand that every trip is a delicate balance between fun and foresight. Here’s what they had to say:

The Non-Negotiable Travel Health Kit

The first rule of traveling with kids? Be prepared. A well-prepared trip is the difference between a chaotic getaway and a memorable family adventure.

Dr. Kushal Agrawal, HOD, Department of Neonatology and Paediatrics at KVR Hospital, Dr. Sindhu M.V., Consultant - Paediatrics & Paediatric Intensive Care at Aster RV Hospital and Lifestyle Pediatrician Dr. Michelle Shah said that having the right medications on hand can prevent minor ailments from escalating into full-blown medical emergencies.

Paracetamol drops or suspension – This over-the-counter fever and pain reliever should be packed according to your child’s weight, as advised by your paediatrician.

– This over-the-counter fever and pain reliever should be packed according to your child’s weight, as advised by your paediatrician. ORS sachets or rehydration solutions – Essential for treating dehydration caused by diarrhoea or vomiting.

– Essential for treating dehydration caused by diarrhoea or vomiting. Digital thermometer – Because knowing a child’s exact temperature can help parents make informed decisions about seeking medical care.

– Because knowing a child’s exact temperature can help parents make informed decisions about seeking medical care. Domperidone or ondansetron suspensions – These can help ease vomiting but should only be used under a doctor’s prescription.

– These can help ease vomiting but should only be used under a doctor’s prescription. Antiseptic lotions and insect repellents – A must, particularly if traveling to tropical or humid locations where insect bites are common.

– A must, particularly if traveling to tropical or humid locations where insect bites are common. Anti-itch creams – Help soothe irritation from mosquito bites or allergic skin reactions.

If Your Child Has Motion Sickness