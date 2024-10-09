ETV Bharat / health

Top 3 Heart-Healthy Exercises for a Happy and Strong Heart

In recent years, there has been an increase in cases of heart disease and other heart-related issues among people. It is concerning that even young individuals are affected by these problems. Consequently, there is growing awareness and information about heart health among the public. Experts suggest that regular exercise, yoga, healthy eating, and habits can play a crucial role in maintaining a healthy heart. Research conducted both domestically and internationally has shown that dedicating at least 30 minutes daily to yoga and specific exercises can contribute to long-term heart health.

Exercise helpful in keeping heart healthy

Dr. Ravi Singh, a General Physician (Internal Medicine) at Health Care Polyclinic in Thane, Mumbai, explains that the heart is a vital organ that continuously pumps blood, supplying oxygen and nutrients to the entire body. It is crucial to keep the heart healthy. Dr Singh emphasizes that regular yoga or exercise can help in maintaining a strong and healthy heart. Additionally, it can help in controlling blood pressure and reducing cholesterol, which are major risk factors for heart diseases.

He further explains that regular physical activity, such as exercise, trains the heart to work more efficiently. It helps in controlling blood pressure, reducing arterial fat deposits, and maintaining normal blood sugar levels. Furthermore, yoga and meditation can reduce mental stress, which is beneficial for heart health.

However, it is essential to determine the speed, frequency, and duration of any exercise under the guidance of a trained trainer. Moreover, it is important to consider precautions, diet, and other relevant factors when starting a new exercise regimen. Individuals with existing conditions such as high blood pressure, cholesterol, diabetes, heart-related issues, or any chronic disease should consult a doctor before beginning specific types of exercise, such as strength training or aerobics.

Exercises for keeping the heart healthy

Zarin Perera, a fitness trainer at 'Head to Toe' Fitness Center in South Mumbai, suggests that including specific types of exercises in your daily routine can help keep your heart healthy. Here are some examples.