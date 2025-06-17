Too Young for BP? That’s What Everyone Thinks Until It’s Too Late, 5 Things Everyone Gets Wrong About Blood Pressure

If you're in your 30s or early 40s, life is one big Google Calendar: meetings, deadlines, occasional gym guilt, and weekend plans that usually end with biryani. You go to the doctor maybe once a year, mostly because your spouse or parent forced you to. You sit there, scrolling your phone, while the nurse casually straps that black Velcro band on your arm and notes down a number like 138/90.
You leave. You forget. But what if that number is a silent bomb ticking inside your body? Blood pressure is not just an 'Uncle’s problem' or a random stat your smartwatch shows while you’re watching Netflix. It’s rising, and it’s ruining lives. According to the World Health Organization, the number of adults aged 30 to 79 with hypertension has doubled in the last 30 years (from 650 million to 1.28 billion). We spoke to Dr. Tanmai Yermal (Jain), Consultant - Cardiology, Manipal Hospital, Kharadi, Pune.
“Blood pressure is one of the most underestimated threats to the heart,” he said, adding, “Most people don’t take it seriously until it has already damaged their system.”
Why are so many of us getting it wrong?
1. “I don’t feel sick, so I must be fine”
This one’s classic. You’re jogging in the morning, hitting your deadlines, dancing at your cousin’s sangeet, and you think, I’m healthy. But hypertension is not your loud, dramatic Bollywood villain. It’s more like that creepy villain in a thriller who doesn’t speak but slowly poisons your tea. “High BP doesn’t usually show symptoms till it’s too late,” said Dr. Yermal. “No headaches, no dizziness, nothing. Which is why people ignore it.”
2. “It runs in my family. What can I do?”
The genetic blame game. “Mummy ko tha, toh mujhe bhi hoga,” and then you pour another cola over your butter chicken. Yes, family history matters. But Dr. Yermal stressed that lifestyle has more control than your DNA does. “Stay active, eat fresh, reduce processed food, and manage stress. Even with a family history, these changes make a big difference.” So no, it’s not your destiny. It’s your decisions.
3. “Isn’t BP something old people get?”
Not anymore. Welcome to the age where 20-somethings are getting lifestyle diseases their grandparents didn’t have till 60. “We’re seeing younger patients with elevated blood pressure—mainly due to sedentary lifestyles, poor diets, and high stress,” Dr. Yermal told us. “The Lancet even published a study in 2023 showing a significant rise in hypertension among Indian youth.”
4. “I took my meds, I feel better, I can stop”
We Indians love to play doctor. Have you noticed? One week of meds, BP comes down, and we stop taking them. Dr. Yermal warned, “BP meds aren’t like antibiotics. They’re long-term. Stopping them suddenly can spike your pressure and even cause complications.” So please, finish what you start.
5. “Salt is the villain. I just stopped that, so I will be fine”
Salt is a problem, sure. But BP is like an overachieving villain: it has multiple weapons. “People cut salt and feel they’ve done their part. But they forget sleep, alcohol, chronic stress, and no physical activity also raise blood pressure,” said Dr. Yermal. Your plate of samosa isn’t the only culprit. That 5-hour sleep schedule and weekend binge drinking aren’t helping.
What’s Really Going On Inside?
Your heart is a pump, and your blood vessels are pipes. When the pressure in the pipes goes up, the pump has to work harder. Constant high pressure? The pump gets worn out. It thickens. The pipes narrow. Blood doesn’t flow properly. You don’t see it. But you’ll feel it: maybe as a stroke, maybe as heart failure, maybe as a life you didn’t get to live fully.
When Should You Worry?
If lifestyle changes and meds aren’t enough, the doctor may suggest serious interventions: angioplasty, stenting, or even bypass surgery. Dr. Yermal said, “These treatments become necessary when BP is dangerously high and has already started affecting circulation. The goal is to reduce the stress on the heart and prevent future damage.”
Think of these as your 5 new life rules:
- Check your BP regularly – Not just when the doctor says. Own your numbers.
- Eat more whole foods – Fruits, vegetables, dal, sabzi.
- Move your body daily – Whether it’s gym, yoga, dancing, or even just 30 minutes of walking.
- Sleep well – 7-8 hours, every night. Not negotiable.
- Listen to your body – If something feels off, it probably is.
If you’re reading this, take a minute. Breathe. Get your BP checked. And next time someone says, “Relax yaar, it’s just blood pressure,” you’ll know better.
Sources:
- https://www.who.int/news/item/19-09-2023-first-who-report-details-devastating-impact-of-hypertension-and-ways-to-stop-it
- https://www.thelancet.com/journals/lansea/article/PIIS2772-3682(22)00130-5/fulltext
Read more: