Too Young for BP? That’s What Everyone Thinks Until It’s Too Late, 5 Things Everyone Gets Wrong About Blood Pressure

If you're in your 30s or early 40s, life is one big Google Calendar: meetings, deadlines, occasional gym guilt, and weekend plans that usually end with biryani. You go to the doctor maybe once a year, mostly because your spouse or parent forced you to. You sit there, scrolling your phone, while the nurse casually straps that black Velcro band on your arm and notes down a number like 138/90.

You leave. You forget. But what if that number is a silent bomb ticking inside your body? Blood pressure is not just an 'Uncle’s problem' or a random stat your smartwatch shows while you’re watching Netflix. It’s rising, and it’s ruining lives. According to the World Health Organization, the number of adults aged 30 to 79 with hypertension has doubled in the last 30 years (from 650 million to 1.28 billion). We spoke to Dr. Tanmai Yermal (Jain), Consultant - Cardiology, Manipal Hospital, Kharadi, Pune.

Blood pressure is one of the most underestimated threats to the heart, says a cardiologist (Getty Images)

“Blood pressure is one of the most underestimated threats to the heart,” he said, adding, “Most people don’t take it seriously until it has already damaged their system.”

Why are so many of us getting it wrong?

1. “I don’t feel sick, so I must be fine”

This one’s classic. You’re jogging in the morning, hitting your deadlines, dancing at your cousin’s sangeet, and you think, I’m healthy. But hypertension is not your loud, dramatic Bollywood villain. It’s more like that creepy villain in a thriller who doesn’t speak but slowly poisons your tea. “High BP doesn’t usually show symptoms till it’s too late,” said Dr. Yermal. “No headaches, no dizziness, nothing. Which is why people ignore it.”

2. “It runs in my family. What can I do?”

The genetic blame game. “Mummy ko tha, toh mujhe bhi hoga,” and then you pour another cola over your butter chicken. Yes, family history matters. But Dr. Yermal stressed that lifestyle has more control than your DNA does. “Stay active, eat fresh, reduce processed food, and manage stress. Even with a family history, these changes make a big difference.” So no, it’s not your destiny. It’s your decisions.

3. “Isn’t BP something old people get?”