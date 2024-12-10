Can Too Much Paracetamol Harm Your Liver? Here’s What You Need to Know

Paracetamol is one of the most commonly used medicines for fever and pain relief. It’s safe when used in the right doses, but taking too much or using it too often can harm your liver. Experts warn that frequent or excessive use of paracetamol can lead to serious liver damage, and in extreme cases, even liver failure.
How Does Paracetamol Affect The Liver?
When you take paracetamol, your liver breaks it down into non-toxic substances that are safely removed from your body. However, when you take too much paracetamol or use it for too long, your liver can’t handle it properly. Medical researchers in China have found that regular use of paracetamol is associated with higher risk of liver cancer in patients.
Says Dr. Aravind Badiger, Technical Director at BDR Pharmaceuticals, “Excessive use of paracetamol can cause a toxic byproduct called NAPQI to build up in the liver. This substance can damage liver cells and, in severe cases, lead to acute liver failure.”
The Risks of Frequent Paracetamol Use
1. Taking Too Much:
Going over the recommended daily dose of 4,000 mg can increase your risk of liver toxicity.
2. Pre-Existing Liver Conditions or Alcohol Use:
If you already have liver issues or drink alcohol frequently, your liver is more vulnerable to damage from paracetamol.
3. Hidden Doses in Other Medicines:
Many over-the-counter cold and flu medicines contain paracetamol. Taking multiple medications without realizing they have the same ingredient can lead to an accidental overdose.
What Happens If You Take Too Much Paracetamol?
Overdosing on paracetamol can cause symptoms like nausea, vomiting, stomach pain, and jaundice. In extreme cases, it can lead to liver failure, requiring urgent medical treatment.
Dr. Pavan Hanchanale, a hepatologist at Ruby Hall Clinic, says, “If paracetamol causes liver injury, patients need to be admitted to a specialized liver centre. Early treatment with medicines like N-acetylcysteine can reverse the damage, but in late stages, some patients may require plasma therapy or even a liver transplant.”
How To Use Paracetamol Safely
To avoid liver damage while using paracetamol, follow these tips:
- Never take more than 4,000 mg a day. If you’re unsure, ask a doctor.
- Avoid long-term use. Paracetamol should not be used for chronic pain without medical advice.
- Drinking alcohol while using paracetamol increases the risk of liver damage.
- Many cold and flu remedies contain paracetamol. Make sure you’re not doubling up on doses.
- If you notice symptoms like nausea, yellowing of the skin, or abdominal pain, seek medical help immediately.
Prevent Paracetamol Misuse
Experts call for public awareness about the risks of paracetamol overdose. Dr. Badiger suggests stronger regulations for over-the-counter sales of paracetamol and better education about its potential side effects. Dr. Hanchanale adds, “Limiting over-the-counter availability and educating people about the side effects of paracetamol overdose can reduce cases of liver toxicity.”
If you experience any unusual symptoms after taking paracetamol, don’t ignore them. Consult a doctor immediately. Staying informed and using medicines responsibly is the best way to protect your health.
(Disclaimer: The information provided in this health article is for general informational purposes only and is not intended as medical advice. It is not a substitute for professional healthcare consultation, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.)
