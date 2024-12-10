ETV Bharat / health

Can Too Much Paracetamol Harm Your Liver? Here’s What You Need to Know

Paracetamol is one of the most commonly used medicines for fever and pain relief. It’s safe when used in the right doses, but taking too much or using it too often can harm your liver. Experts warn that frequent or excessive use of paracetamol can lead to serious liver damage, and in extreme cases, even liver failure.

How Does Paracetamol Affect The Liver?

When you take paracetamol, your liver breaks it down into non-toxic substances that are safely removed from your body. However, when you take too much paracetamol or use it for too long, your liver can’t handle it properly. Medical researchers in China have found that regular use of paracetamol is associated with higher risk of liver cancer in patients.

Says Dr. Aravind Badiger, Technical Director at BDR Pharmaceuticals, “Excessive use of paracetamol can cause a toxic byproduct called NAPQI to build up in the liver. This substance can damage liver cells and, in severe cases, lead to acute liver failure.”

The Risks of Frequent Paracetamol Use

1. Taking Too Much:

Going over the recommended daily dose of 4,000 mg can increase your risk of liver toxicity.

2. Pre-Existing Liver Conditions or Alcohol Use:

If you already have liver issues or drink alcohol frequently, your liver is more vulnerable to damage from paracetamol.

3. Hidden Doses in Other Medicines:

Many over-the-counter cold and flu medicines contain paracetamol. Taking multiple medications without realizing they have the same ingredient can lead to an accidental overdose.

What Happens If You Take Too Much Paracetamol?