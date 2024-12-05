ETV Bharat / health

What Your Toilet Schedule Says About Your Health, Insights From New Research

When it comes to health, it’s easy to overlook your bathroom habits. However, a new study published in Cell Reports Medicine reveals that your poop schedule (how often, how easily, and how consistently you go) can be a window into your overall well-being. While it’s not the most glamorous topic, paying attention to your bowel movements can help identify issues related to digestion, gut health, and even chronic diseases.

Researchers from the Institute for Systems Biology (ISB) in Seattle, US, analysed data from over 3,600 participants, looking at their bowel movement patterns and overall health markers.

Findings of the study (Image courtesy Cell Reports)

The self-reported bowel movement frequencies of study participants were categorised into four groups:

Constipation: One or two bowel movements per week

Low-normal: Three to six per week

High-normal: One to three per day

Diarrhoea: Four or more per day

STUDY FINDINGS:

Poop Frequency Varies: While some people go multiple times a day, others might only go a few times a week. Both can be normal, but extremes at either end (constipation or diarrhoea) may signal health issues.

Irregular Patterns Matter: Irregular bowel habits, especially when paired with symptoms like pain or bloating, can be early warning signs of conditions such as irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), or even certain metabolic disorders.

Gut Microbiome Connection: Your poop schedule is closely tied to the health of your gut microbiome, the collection of bacteria and other microorganisms in your digestive system. A healthy microbiome promotes digestion, regulates bowel movements, and supports immunity.

Your potty schedule is an indicator of your overall health, say researchers (Freepik)

Chronic Illness Links: Abnormal bowel patterns were linked to an increased risk of conditions such as type 2 diabetes, obesity, and heart disease.

Tips To Maintain A Healthy Poop Schedule

For most people, going anywhere from one-two times a day is considered normal. What matters most is consistency and the absence of discomfort.

1. Eat a Fibre-Rich Diet

Fibre is crucial for maintaining regular bowel movements. Include plenty of fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and legumes in your diet. Soluble fibre (found in oats and beans) softens stool, while insoluble fibre (in foods like whole wheat and nuts) helps bulk it up and move it along.

2. Stay Hydrated

Water is essential for digestion and helps prevent constipation. Aim for at least 8 glasses a day, and adjust based on your activity level and climate.