Tobacco Cessation: WHO Releases First-Ever Clinical Treatment Guidelines for Adults

New Delhi : The World Health Organization (WHO) on Tuesday recommended a comprehensive set of tobacco cessation interventions, including behavioural support delivered by health-care providers, digital cessation interventions and pharmacological treatments in a first guideline on tobacco cessation.

The guideline focuses on helping the more than 750 million tobacco users who want to quit all forms of tobacco. The recommendations are relevant for all adults seeking to quit various tobacco products, including cigarettes, water pipes, smokeless tobacco products, cigars, roll-your-own tobacco, and heated tobacco products (HTPs).

“This guideline marks a crucial milestone in our global battle against these dangerous products,” said Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General. "It empowers countries with the essential tools to effectively support individuals in quitting tobacco and alleviate the global burden of tobacco-related diseases.”

Over 60 percent of the world’s 1.25 billion tobacco users – more than 750 million people – wish to quit, yet 70 percent lack access to effective cessation services. This gap exists due to challenges faced by health systems, including resource limitations.

“The immense struggle that people face when trying to quit smoking cannot be overstated. We need to deeply appreciate the strength it takes and the suffering endured by individuals and their loved ones to overcome this addiction,” said Dr Rüdiger Krech, Director of Health Promotion at WHO.

These guidelines are designed to help communities and governments provide the best possible support and assistance for those on this challenging journey, Dr Krech said.

Sustained Efforts

Tobacco kills more than 8 million people every year and imposes a significant economic burden throughout the world. Globally, there are still 1.25 billion people who use tobacco. Intensive and sustained efforts are needed to end this global epidemic. As tobacco control policy efforts increase, the scaling up of comprehensive tobacco cessation services to support current tobacco users to quit is imperative.