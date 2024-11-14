7 Daily Practices To Improve Your Bone Health

Bone health is something many of us don’t consider daily, but it’s a vital part of overall wellness. Bones provide structure, protect organs, anchor muscles, and store calcium. As we age, we naturally lose bone density, increasing the risk of fractures and osteoporosis. Fortunately, there are easy, proactive steps you can take every day to strengthen and maintain your bones. Dr. Anup Khatri, senior Consultant- Orthopedics, Gleneagles Hospital in Parel, Mumbai says, "Women especially those during their menopause are at a greater risk of suffering osteoporosis which is the thinning and weakening of the bones. Hence they should be careful and pay attention to their bone health."

To improve bone health, Dr. Khatri shares a list of habits and tips to incorporate into your daily routine for healthier bones and a strong body.

Get plenty of calcium

Representational Image (Freepik)

Calcium is essential for building and maintaining bone density. To ensure you are getting enough, include calcium-rich foods like dairy products (milk, cheese, yogurt), leafy green vegetables, and almonds in your diet. If you struggle to meet the daily requirement through food, a calcium supplement may be beneficial — "However, consult a healthcare provider before starting any supplements," says Dr. Anup.

Walk in the sun for daily dose of Vitamin D

Representational Image (Freepik)

Vitamin D is crucial because it helps your body absorb calcium. Sunshine is a natural source, so try to spend about 10–30 minutes outside each day. If sunlight is limited, especially during winter months, incorporate vitamin D-rich foods like salmon, eggs, and fortified cereals, or consider a supplement to maintain optimal levels.

Engage in some weight-bearing exercise

Representational Image (Freepik)

Physical activity, particularly weight-bearing exercises, helps stimulate bone growth and increase bone density. Aim for at least 30 minutes of weight-bearing activities each day, such as walking, jogging, dancing, or lifting weights. Yoga and Pilates can also benefit bone health by improving balance and flexibility, which can reduce the risk of falls.

Limit alcohol and avoid smoking

Representational Image (Freepik)

Both alcohol and smoking can weaken bones and increase the risk of fractures. While moderate alcohol intake is generally safe, excessive consumption can interfere with calcium absorption. Smoking, on the other hand, can reduce bone mass and lead to early bone deterioration, so quitting is highly beneficial for bone health.

Eat a balanced diet with bone-boosting nutrients

Representational Image (Freepik)

Beyond calcium and vitamin D, other nutrients play a role in bone health. Magnesium, vitamin K, zinc, and protein all contribute to strong bones. Incorporate foods like nuts, seeds, fish, leafy greens, and legumes into your diet for a well-rounded intake. A balanced diet not only strengthens bones but also supports overall health and energy levels.

Practice good posture

Representational Image (Freepik)

Good posture isn’t just about aesthetics; it’s also about bone health. Poor posture can place strain on your spine and increase the risk of fractures over time. Practice maintaining a straight back and avoid hunching, particularly when sitting for long periods. Consider ergonomically supportive chairs, or take frequent breaks to stand and stretch if you work at a desk.

Stay hydrated

Representational Image (Freepik)

Adequate hydration is essential for healthy bones. Water helps maintain the lubrication in joints, reducing stiffness and promoting healthy bone function. Dehydration can also increase the risk of falls, so drink plenty of water throughout the day.