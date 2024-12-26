Tips To Prevent Eye Problems In Babies From Too Much Screen Time

In the age of digital immersion, even the tiniest members of society are becoming unwitting participants in the screen time phenomenon. From video calls with grandparents to lullabies played on tablets, screens are woven into the fabric of modern parenting. Yet, while these digital tools bring convenience and connection, they also pose risks to the delicate, developing eyes of infants.
The human eye is a marvel of adaptation, but in infancy, it’s still a work in progress. This developmental phase is critical for establishing healthy visual acuity, depth perception, and spatial awareness. Excessive screen time during this formative period can disrupt this natural progression, setting the stage for potential long-term vision issues.
The Developing Eye And The Digital Dilemma
Says Dr. Neeraj Sanduja, Ophthalmologist and Eye Surgeon at Viaan Eye and Retina Centre, “Infant eyes are in their most vulnerable and developing stages. Prolonged screen exposure introduces stresses like digital eye strain, leading to dry, irritated eyes and difficulties focusing. The blue light emitted by screens further hampers melatonin production, disrupting sleep patterns.”
Natural light is a key ingredient for healthy eye development, yet screen time often replaces essential outdoor activities. Dr. Sanduja adds, “Time spent outdoors is crucial for preventing myopia, as natural light supports the healthy growth and function of the eye.”
The data supports this. A landmark study by the American Academy of Pediatrics recommends that children under 24 months have minimal screen exposure, favouring activities like reading, playing, and outdoor exploration that nurture both cognitive and visual development. Meanwhile, the World Health Organization's 2019 guidelines suggest no screen time at all for babies before they turn one.
A Closer Look At The Risks
Dr. Digvijay Singh, Director at Noble Eye Care in Gurugram, highlights the growing challenges: “From video calls at birth to screens used during feeding, infants are exposed to screens from an early age. This increases the risk of myopia, dry eyes, and even attention deficit hyperactivity disorders.”
The impact of screens on developing eyes goes beyond the physical. Prolonged screen exposure can stunt hand-eye coordination, spatial skills, and stereo vision, which are foundational for motor and cognitive development. Moreover, this reliance on digital content may deprive children of creative, unstructured play (another critical element of growth).
Tips For Parents
While it may be impractical to eliminate screens entirely, proactive measures can minimize their impact. Here’s how parents can support their child’s eye health:
Limit Screen Time: Follow the American Academy of Pediatrics guidelines: minimal to no screen time for children under two years, with supervised, high-quality content if screens are used.
Encourage Outdoor Activities: Playing outdoors under natural light supports healthy eye development and helps prevent myopia. Activities like running, jumping, and throwing also build hand-eye coordination.
Promote Traditional Play: Reading books with colourful pictures, stacking blocks, and engaging with tactile toys stimulate visual and cognitive development without straining young eyes.
Optimize Screen Use: If screens are unavoidable, maintain proper lighting in the room, ensure adequate distance from the screen, and use blue light filters.
Regular Eye Exams: Dr. Singh stresses the importance of early screening: “An eye exam during infancy can detect and address underlying issues before they become major problems later in life.”
Dr. Sanduja underscores the need for parental vigilance: “Parents play a critical role in managing screen time and creating environments conducive to healthy vision.” Balancing digital exposure with engaging, hands-on activities and outdoor play allows infants to build essential visual and motor skills while safeguarding their eye health.
Sources:
- https://publications.aap.org/pediatrics/article/128/5/1040/30928/Media-Use-by-Children-Younger-Than-2-Years
- https://www.aaojournal.org/article/S0161-6420(17)33464-4/abstract
Read more: