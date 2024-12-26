ETV Bharat / health

Tips To Prevent Eye Problems In Babies From Too Much Screen Time

In the age of digital immersion, even the tiniest members of society are becoming unwitting participants in the screen time phenomenon. From video calls with grandparents to lullabies played on tablets, screens are woven into the fabric of modern parenting. Yet, while these digital tools bring convenience and connection, they also pose risks to the delicate, developing eyes of infants.

The human eye is a marvel of adaptation, but in infancy, it’s still a work in progress. This developmental phase is critical for establishing healthy visual acuity, depth perception, and spatial awareness. Excessive screen time during this formative period can disrupt this natural progression, setting the stage for potential long-term vision issues.

The Developing Eye And The Digital Dilemma

Says Dr. Neeraj Sanduja, Ophthalmologist and Eye Surgeon at Viaan Eye and Retina Centre, “Infant eyes are in their most vulnerable and developing stages. Prolonged screen exposure introduces stresses like digital eye strain, leading to dry, irritated eyes and difficulties focusing. The blue light emitted by screens further hampers melatonin production, disrupting sleep patterns.”

Natural light is a key ingredient for healthy eye development, yet screen time often replaces essential outdoor activities. Dr. Sanduja adds, “Time spent outdoors is crucial for preventing myopia, as natural light supports the healthy growth and function of the eye.”

The data supports this. A landmark study by the American Academy of Pediatrics recommends that children under 24 months have minimal screen exposure, favouring activities like reading, playing, and outdoor exploration that nurture both cognitive and visual development. Meanwhile, the World Health Organization's 2019 guidelines suggest no screen time at all for babies before they turn one.

A Closer Look At The Risks

Dr. Digvijay Singh, Director at Noble Eye Care in Gurugram, highlights the growing challenges: “From video calls at birth to screens used during feeding, infants are exposed to screens from an early age. This increases the risk of myopia, dry eyes, and even attention deficit hyperactivity disorders.”