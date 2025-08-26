Manage Diabetes During Ganesh Chaturthi, Keep Bappa And Your Blood Sugar Happy

Ganesh Chaturthi is that time of the year when the whole neighbourhood smells of incense sticks, the dhol beats make your heart race, and your mom is competing with every aunty in the colony on who makes the best modaks.
Ganpati Bappa himself is a fan of those little sweet bombs. But if you are living with diabetes, this is where things get tricky. You want to join the fun, eat the sweets, and dance your heart out but you also don’t want your sugar levels shooting up like Sensex after a budget speech.
So, how do you do both? How do you celebrate without guilt?
ETV Bharat talked to Dr. Leelamohan PVR, MBBS, MD, Consultant at Rainbow Hospital Sarjapur, Motherhood Hospital Sarjapur Road, and Manipal Hospital Sarjapur Road (and also Founder of Padithem Health Care in Bangalore), who consults on Practo. She has this advice for diabetics:
1. Monitor Like a Stock Trader
Festivals mean your routine goes for a toss. Breakfast is late, lunch is heavier, and snacks… well, they never stop. That’s why Dr. Leelamohan insists on frequent monitoring of your blood sugar during Ganesh Chaturthi.
Think of it like tracking your Swiggy delivery. You keep refreshing to see how far the guy has reached, right? Similarly, check your sugar more often. If it’s rising, you’ll know before it gets out of control. If it’s dipping, you’ll catch it before you faint in the middle of an aarti. Early tracking means early fixes.
2. Modaks in Moderation
Telling a Maharashtrian family to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi without modaks is like telling Punjabis to celebrate Lohri without bonfires. Not happening. Don’t avoid modaks completely, just manage portions. Instead of eating six at once, take one or two and balance it with high-fibre foods like salads, veggies, and whole grains.
High-fibre foods act like that one strict friend who slows down your speed at a party. They don’t let the sugar rush into your bloodstream too fast. So yes, you can have your modak, just don’t turn into Lord Ganesh’s personal competitor.
3. Dance, Walk, Repeat
Ganesh Chaturthi is not just about eating. It’s about celebrating. And the good news is, staying active helps your sugar levels too. According to Dr. Leelamohan, light physical activities (like walking after meals or joining in the devotional dancing) can improve glucose metabolism and reduce those post-meal sugar surges. So, the next time your cousin drags you for the visarjan dance, don’t resist. That naagin dance move might actually be saving you from a sugar spike.
4. Water Is Your Secret Weapon
In between the laddoos and fried snacks, don’t forget the humble glass of water. Staying hydrated helps your body handle sugar better. Plus, it keeps you full, so you don’t keep reaching for “just one more” sweet.
Avoid long gaps between meals. Skipping lunch because you’re busy with decorations and then hogging at dinner is like ignoring your WhatsApp group for days and then suddenly typing 50 messages at once. It shocks the system.
Festivals are about joy, family, and faith. And none of these should be restricted by diabetes. As Dr. Leelamohan says, “Balanced festive habits, mindful eating, and staying active can make a huge difference.”
That way, both you and Bappa will be smiling.
