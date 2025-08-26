ETV Bharat / health

Manage Diabetes During Ganesh Chaturthi, Keep Bappa And Your Blood Sugar Happy

Ganesh Chaturthi is that time of the year when the whole neighbourhood smells of incense sticks, the dhol beats make your heart race, and your mom is competing with every aunty in the colony on who makes the best modaks.

Ganpati Bappa himself is a fan of those little sweet bombs. But if you are living with diabetes, this is where things get tricky. You want to join the fun, eat the sweets, and dance your heart out but you also don’t want your sugar levels shooting up like Sensex after a budget speech.

So, how do you do both? How do you celebrate without guilt?

ETV Bharat talked to Dr. Leelamohan PVR, MBBS, MD, Consultant at Rainbow Hospital Sarjapur, Motherhood Hospital Sarjapur Road, and Manipal Hospital Sarjapur Road (and also Founder of Padithem Health Care in Bangalore), who consults on Practo. She has this advice for diabetics:

1. Monitor Like a Stock Trader

Festivals mean your routine goes for a toss. Breakfast is late, lunch is heavier, and snacks… well, they never stop. That’s why Dr. Leelamohan insists on frequent monitoring of your blood sugar during Ganesh Chaturthi.

Think of it like tracking your Swiggy delivery. You keep refreshing to see how far the guy has reached, right? Similarly, check your sugar more often. If it’s rising, you’ll know before it gets out of control. If it’s dipping, you’ll catch it before you faint in the middle of an aarti. Early tracking means early fixes.

2. Modaks in Moderation

Telling a Maharashtrian family to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi without modaks is like telling Punjabis to celebrate Lohri without bonfires. Not happening. Don’t avoid modaks completely, just manage portions. Instead of eating six at once, take one or two and balance it with high-fibre foods like salads, veggies, and whole grains.