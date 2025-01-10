Morning vs. All-Day Coffee: Which Is Better For Your Heart?

If you’ve ever felt like your morning coffee is doing more than just jumpstarting your day, you’re onto something big. It turns out, that magical cup of joe you sip before the clock strikes noon might be saving your heart while you’re busy worrying about email.

A new study published in the European Heart Journal reveals that morning coffee drinkers have a lower risk of dying from cardiovascular disease compared to those who chug coffee throughout the day.

Led by Dr. Lu Qi from Tulane University in New Orleans, this groundbreaking research isn’t about how much coffee you drink. No, it’s about when you drink it. Because in the caffeine-fueled world of modern science, timing isn’t just everything... it’s your literal heartbeat.

Health benefits of drinking coffee (Courtesy European Society of Cardiology)

“Research so far suggests that drinking coffee doesn’t raise the risk of cardiovascular disease and may even lower the risk of chronic conditions like type 2 diabetes,” said Dr. Qi. “We wanted to see if the time of day you drink coffee could have an impact on heart health.”

The researchers didn’t just slap together a quick survey—they went all in, analyzing data from 40,725 adults collected over nearly two decades. Participants were quizzed about their eating and drinking habits, with some even keeping a food and drink diary for a full week. Their coffee-drinking schedules were linked to mortality records over a 9–10 year period.

Break-up of the participants (ETV Bharat)

Morning coffee drinkers were:

16% less likely to die of any cause.

31% less likely to die of cardiovascular disease.

Meanwhile, the all-day coffee crowd didn’t enjoy any notable reductions in risk. Sorry, afternoon sippers. You may need to rethink your strategy.

Why Does Morning Coffee Win?

The study doesn’t have all the answers, but it does offer a theory. According to Dr. Qi, drinking coffee later in the day might disrupt your circadian rhythms (your body’s internal clock) and mess with hormones like melatonin. The result is changes in inflammation and blood pressure that could increase cardiovascular risk.

“This is the first study testing coffee drinking timing patterns and health outcomes,” Dr. Qi noted. “Our findings indicate that it’s not just whether you drink coffee or how much you drink, but the time of day when you drink coffee that’s important.”

Morning coffee drinkers are ahead in the game (Freepik)

If you’re a morning coffee drinker, congratulations! You’re already ahead in the caffeine timing game. But if you’re the type who spreads your coffee love across the day, it might be time to reevaluate your schedule.

To truly cement these findings, further studies and clinical trials are needed. Still, the message is clear: the timing of your coffee habit matters as much as the habit itself. The early bird really does get the worm... or in this case, the heart health boost.

