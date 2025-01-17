Thyroid Health Essentials: 6 Foods You Should Be Eating Regularly

The thyroid is a butterfly-shaped gland in your neck. It might be small but it has a big role to play. It’s responsible for producing hormones that regulate metabolism, energy levels and even your mood. Supporting this essential gland isn’t just about medication or routine check-ups. It’s also about what’s on your plate.

Let’s explore six foods that can help keep your thyroid in top shape. Clinical Dietician Dr. Ridhima Khamsera shared with us some surprising connections between diet and thyroid health.

Location of the thyroid gland (Freepik)

1. Brazil Nuts

Brazil nuts are rich in selenium ( a mineral essential for thyroid health). Selenium plays a critical role in converting inactive T4 thyroid hormones into their active T3 form, which the body can use.

Brazil nuts (Freepik)

“Just one or two Brazil nuts a day can provide your body with the selenium it needs to support thyroid function,” says Dr. Khamsera. They’re a simple, natural way to give your thyroid a boost.

2. Fermented Foods

Curd, Greek yoghurt and other fermented foods are often celebrated for their gut health benefits, but they also support your thyroid. They contain tyrosine (an amino acid that’s the building block of thyroid hormones). Fermented foods are a double win. They keep your gut happy and provide the nutrients your thyroid needs to produce hormones.

3. Radishes

This humble root vegetable is more powerful than it looks. Radishes contain raphanin, a natural compound that helps regulate thyroid hormone production. “Radishes often fly under the radar, but they’re incredibly beneficial for maintaining hormone balance,” says Dr. Khamsera. Add them to salads or enjoy them as a crunchy snack for a thyroid-friendly boost.

4. Fatty Fish

Fatty fish like salmon and mackerel are rich in omega-3 fatty acids, which reduce inflammation (a common issue in thyroid disorders). Chronic inflammation can worsen thyroid problems, and omega-3s are a great way to counter that. These fish also provide iodine, a key mineral for thyroid hormone production.

5. Eggs

Eggs contain iodine and selenium (two essential nutrients for thyroid health) in one convenient package. Eating whole eggs (yolks included) ensures you get both. “Eggs are versatile and packed with thyroid-supporting nutrients,” says Dr. Khamsera. Whether scrambled, boiled, or baked into a dish, they’re a great addition to your diet.

Make eggs part of your nutrition plan (Freepik)

6. Leafy Greens

Spinach, kale and methi aren’t just good for your overall health, they’re excellent for your thyroid. These greens are rich in magnesium, which helps regulate thyroid activity and iron, which supports hormone production. Leafy greens are the perfect combination of nutrients for your thyroid and overall health.”

Leafy greens are rich in magnesium and iron (Freepik)

Beware Of Your Coffee Timings

This one isn’t a food, but it’s just as important. If you’re taking thyroid medication, your morning coffee could be interfering with its absorption. “Coffee can reduce thyroid medication absorption by up to 55% if taken too soon after your dose,” warns Dr. Khamsera. To get the full benefit of your medication, wait at least 30–60 minutes after taking it before having your first cup of coffee.