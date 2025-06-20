Three Of Four Working Women In Kashmir Quit Breastfeeding Early: Study

By Parvaiz Ud Din
Srinagar: A new study conducted by Government Medical College (GMC), Srinagar has revealed that 75% of working women in Kashmir do not breastfeed their children for an extended period, with 25% reportedly preferring formula milk for their newborns.
The research, published in the 'Journal of Family Medicine and Primary Care', highlights a worrying trend among educated women. While education and improved healthcare facilities have made many women more aware of the benefits of breastfeeding, employment constraints—particularly inadequate maternity leave—are emerging as major barriers.
According to the findings, 70% of educated women breastfeed their children up to one year, whereas 85% of less-educated women continue breastfeeding for longer durations. Around 55% of mothers in the Kashmir Valley begin breastfeeding within the first hour of birth, aligning with WHO recommendations, yet only 50% continue exclusive breastfeeding for the first six months—a critical period for child immunity and development.
The study, which surveyed 1,293 mothers with children aged 0–2 years across Jammu (680), Kashmir (512), and Ladakh (101), revealed significant regional disparities. While Jammu and Kashmir provinces recorded relatively high breastfeeding rates, Ladakh lagged behind.
Researchers used pre-tested questionnaires to evaluate breastfeeding practices. The results pointed to a pressing need for region-specific awareness campaigns, especially in remote or underserved areas.
"While many mothers begin breastfeeding early, the exclusive breastfeeding rate for the recommended first six months remains below ideal levels," the report noted. "Multiple factors, including return to work, societal pressures, and misconceptions, influence these practices," it added.
Around 40% of surveyed women reported low milk supply as a concern. Furthermore, some mothers held incorrect beliefs, such as considering cow’s milk a suitable alternative, or thinking breastfeeding must stop once weaning begins.
The study emphasizes that breastfeeding is not only vital for an infant’s immunity—protecting against ailments like asthma, pneumonia, ear infections, and childhood obesity—but also immensely beneficial for mothers. Long-term breastfeeding lowers the risk of breast and ovarian cancers, thyroid disease, high blood pressure, and high cholesterol.
Public health experts behind the research argue for better antenatal counseling to address myths and promote proper weaning strategies. They also recommend workplace policies that support breastfeeding mothers, including longer maternity leave and lactation support facilities.
“Breastfeeding is a natural health safeguard—for both mother and child,” said one of the lead researchers. “Our society must create an environment where women don’t have to choose between their careers and their children’s health.”