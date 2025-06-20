ETV Bharat / health

Three Of Four Working Women In Kashmir Quit Breastfeeding Early: Study

By Parvaiz Ud Din

Srinagar: A new study conducted by Government Medical College (GMC), Srinagar has revealed that 75% of working women in Kashmir do not breastfeed their children for an extended period, with 25% reportedly preferring formula milk for their newborns.

The research, published in the 'Journal of Family Medicine and Primary Care', highlights a worrying trend among educated women. While education and improved healthcare facilities have made many women more aware of the benefits of breastfeeding, employment constraints—particularly inadequate maternity leave—are emerging as major barriers.

According to the findings, 70% of educated women breastfeed their children up to one year, whereas 85% of less-educated women continue breastfeeding for longer durations. Around 55% of mothers in the Kashmir Valley begin breastfeeding within the first hour of birth, aligning with WHO recommendations, yet only 50% continue exclusive breastfeeding for the first six months—a critical period for child immunity and development.

The study, which surveyed 1,293 mothers with children aged 0–2 years across Jammu (680), Kashmir (512), and Ladakh (101), revealed significant regional disparities. While Jammu and Kashmir provinces recorded relatively high breastfeeding rates, Ladakh lagged behind.

Researchers used pre-tested questionnaires to evaluate breastfeeding practices. The results pointed to a pressing need for region-specific awareness campaigns, especially in remote or underserved areas.