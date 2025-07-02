3 Major Signs Your Body Gives Before Heart Attack That Most Of Us Ignore

In the last five years more than 50 per cent of heart attack cases have been among adults below or little above 40. Some of the fittest people have died due to sudden heart attack including actor Siddharth Shukla, Puneeth Rajkumar, singer KK, and recently, Shefali Jariwala among several others. Although the postmortem report is still awaited to determine the actual cause of the death, it is reported by her friends that she suffered a sudden heart attack or cardiac arrest. This is not new. In Karnataka, at least six people have died due to heart attack in the last 24 hours. This is concerning.

While earlier, heart attack was only a concern with older people, this is becoming an epidemic among young and fit adults. While doctors say it is more about pre-existing conditions and lifestyle choices with increased stress and less sleep, the reasons may go beyond. However, there are early signs that your body gives that most of is ignore considering normal. We got in touch with Dr Abhijeet Palshikar, Director of Cardiology at Sahyadri Super Speciality Hospital in Pune to know some basic signs that can help is seek medical assistance in time.

Sweating without any heat or hard work is first sign of heart attack.

While sweating is the body's natural cooling mechanism when exposed to hear, physical activity or stress, sudden or excessive sweating without any obvious reasons can be a red flag or something serious, a heart attack. Experts say that when someone is experiencing a heart attack, the heart muscle isn't getting enough oxygen-rich blood due to a blockage in the coronary arteries. In response to this stress, the nervous system goes into overdrive, which triggers flight-or-fight mode.

Pain in upper chest, upper back, left hand, upper jaw is major sign of heart attack.

Pain in the upper chest, upper back, left arm, or upper jaw can be a major warning sign of a heart attack. This discomfort may feel like pressure, tightness, or a dull ache. It often radiates from the chest, signaling that the heart muscle is under stress due to blocked arteries.

Heavy chest like someone kept weights on you is final sign of attack.

This is one of the most critical and classic signs of heart attack. This feeling indicated that the heart muscle is struggling to receive oxygen due to a blocked artery. It may start gradually or come suddenly and often radiates to the left arm, jaw, ot back. This pressure-like pain can be accompanied by shortness of breath, nausea, or cold sweats. It is advisable to seek immediate medical attention.