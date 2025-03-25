Essential Things To Know During First Preganancy For A Smooth Delivery

Pregnancy is one of the most beautiful and life-changing experiences in women's life. However, if it is a first pregnancy, it can be exciting as well as overwhelming for the couple as they experience an array of emotions. A women's body goes through many changes and the excitement of welcoming the baby is often mixed with anxiety about what to do and what not! From physical discomforts to emotional upheavals, pregnancy comes with a lot of challenges and concerns. Dr Mansi Sharma, Consultant- Obstetrician and Gynaecologist at Motherhood Hospital in Kharadi says that a healthy pregnancy is not only about ensuring the well-being of the baby but also about the mother. "It is impartant for mothers to take right precautions to reduce complications. While every pregnancy is different, some general tips apply to all expecting mothers," says Dr Sharma. The Gynecologist emphasies that simple lifestyle changes, regular check-ups, and a positive mindset during the pregnancy can make the process easier for expecting mothers. Dr Sharma suggests a complete guide for expecting mothers for a smoother and healthier pregnancy.

Regular prenatal checkups:

Visit your doctor regularly as suggested to monitor your baby’s growth and ensure a healthy pregnancy. Follow the guidelines given by the doctor only. A regular monitoring of your pregnancy can give you a clear idea of how the baby is growing and if there are complications, you know in time to take required actions.

Balanced nutrition:

Eat a diet rich in fruits, vegetables, proteins, and whole grains. Increase folic acid, calcium, and iron intake to be able to stay healthy during pregnancy. Include eggs, fish, and lentils in your diet for baby's development. Similarly milk, cheese, yogurt will strengthen the baby's bones. Green leafy vegetables, meet will prevent anemia in baby while oranges, spinach and beans will avoid birth defects.

Stay hydrated:

Drink at least two liters of water to prevent dehydration and reduce the risk of swelling and constipation during this crucial phase.

Get enough sleep:

Getting enough sleep is important to support the changes that occur in the body during this phase and maintain energy levels and stay active throughout the day. Your body is working hard to support the baby, so getting enough rest is crucial. Try to sleep at least 7-9 hours per night and take short naps during the day if needed. Sleeping on your left side improves blood flow to the baby and reduces swelling in the legs.

Exercise but don't overdo:

Doing light exercises like walking, prenatal yoga, or swimming to improve circulation. However, exercise only after consulting the doctor and under the guidance of the fitness trainer. Don’t go overboard while exercising.

Manage stress and be at ease:

Practice relaxation techniques such as deep breathing, meditation, or prenatal massage to reduce stress and stay calm and composed. Preganancy hormones can sometimes cause mood swings and anxiety. Practicing relaxation techniques can help you calm down. Surround yourself with positive people, stay in touch with your loved ones, and focus on happy thoughts. If you feel anxious or depressed, speak to your doctor.

Avoid alcohol and smoking:

Excessive caffeine can harm your baby's health. Smoking can cause serious complications, including premature birth and low birth weight. Caffeine, on the other hand can affect the baby's heart rate. Stay way from junk food as processed and sugary foods can lead to unnecessary weight gain and gestational diabetes.

Watch out for warning signs:

Mild discomfort like nausea and back pain are normal during pregnancy. However, report symptoms like severe headaches, swelling, heavy bleeding or spotting, severe abdominal pain, high fever or chills, sudden swelling of hands and face, or reduced baby movement to your doctor without any further delay.

Prepare for labor and delivery:

Final weeks of the pregnancy can be overwhelming. Take prenatal classes and discuss birthing plans with your doctor for a smooth pregnancy as well as delivery. Keep your hospital bag ready with essentials like clothes, baby diapers, and important documents, especially your medical file well in advance. Stay informed about labour signs so you know when to rush to the hospital.

(Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for general informational purposes only and is not intended as a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition or treatment.)