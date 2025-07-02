ETV Bharat / health

Planning A Baby After Marriage? What Every Couple Should Know Before Starting A Family

Family planning is not just about when to have children, but also about ensuring both partners are fully prepared (Representational Image) ( ETV Bharat )

Couples are indeed excited and happy to start a new family and embrace parenthood. Here, family planning plays an important role. Moreover, planning a family is a crucial decision that involves emotional, physical, and financial readiness for any couple. While starting a family is a beautiful and life-changing journey, it’s also one that requires careful thought and planning.

For newly married couples, the enthusiasm of beginning a new chapter together often includes dreams of having children. However, family planning is not just about when to have children, but also about ensuring both partners are fully prepared, that is, emotionally, physically, and financially.

According to Dr Jyoti Gupta, Senior IVF Consultant, Motherhood Hospitals in Gurgaon, good planning lays the foundation for a healthy family and reduces stress for both parents. "It is the need of the hour to consider all the vital aspects and then only start with planning. Couples can take the help of an expert, if need be," suggests Dr Gupta and offers some some essential tips that you shouldn’t miss.

Discuss your goals and expectations:

Open communication is key. So, both partners should talk about their desires, expectations, and timeline for having children. Discuss how many children you want, when you want to start trying, and your parenting values. Being on the same page helps avoid misunderstandings later and helps you to be fully prepared.

Things to know before you plan for baby and extending your family (Representational Image) (ETV Bharat)

Finances:

If you wish to have a baby, you need to take care of the finances. From prenatal care and hospital delivery to food, clothes, schooling, and healthcare, you have to ensure you have sufficient funds for the baby. After all, every parent wants to give a good, luxurious life to their baby for a better future. Create a budget, review your savings, and plan for long-term expenses. Having a financial safety net makes the journey less stressful.

Get a preconception health check: