ETV Bharat / health

Monsoon, Hepatitis, And Pregnancy; What Expecting Moms Should Know

The monsoon season brings cooler temperatures and welcome showers, but it also increases the risk of waterborne diseases such as hepatitis infections. For pregnant women, the chances are even higher. According to Dr Padma Srivastava, Consultant Obstetrician and Gynecologist, Motherhood Hospitals in Lullanagar, Pune, expectant mothers must take preventive steps during this season, as hepatitis, particularly Hepatitis E, can lead to serious complications in pregnancy. "Hepatitis is a viral infection that causes inflammation of the liver, and it spreads mainly through contaminated food and water, both of which are more common during monsoons," explains Dr Srivastava. She further adds that infections like Hepatitis A and E are particularly concerning for pregnant women, "as their immune systems are already slightly suppressed, making them more vulnerable." Here are some vital tips according to Dr Srivastava that pregnant women should adhere to.

Why does pregnancy increase risk?

Pregnant women who contract Hepatitis E, especially during the third trimester, are at risk of acute liver failure, premature delivery, or even fetal loss. Hepatitis A can also lead to dehydration, prolonged illness, and complications if left untreated. "During pregnancy, any viral infection can have a more severe impact on the body. Hepatitis infections may cause intense fatigue, nausea, and abdominal discomfort. Infections need careful management when it comes to pregnant women," says the Gynecologist.

Signs and symptoms that pregnant women should watch out for