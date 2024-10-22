The Risky Celeb Trend Of Using Ozempic For Weight Loss

In the high-stakes world of Hollywood, where the camera can be unforgiving and appearance is currency, the pressure to stay thin is relentless. Over the past few years, a new class of diabetes medications—GLP-1 receptor agonists—has become the go-to shortcut for drastic weight loss. Leading this pack is Ozempic, which was originally developed to treat type 2 diabetes but now is being used off-label by celebs seeking a rapid transformation.

From whispers of its use by stars like Kim Kardashian and Oprah Winfrey to speculation on social media that Bollywood director Karan Johar might be on it, this so-called “miracle drug” has crossed oceans and is now gaining popularity in India’s elite circles. Ozempic and its cousins, such as Wegovy and Mounjaro, promise quick results. However, they come with a significant risk to those who use them without the underlying medical need.

The fascination with Ozempic as a weight loss drug isn't just confined to movie stars. It's becoming mainstream. What many are overlooking in this glamorous portrayal is that Ozempic was never meant to be a weight loss medication. And in the long run, using it for this purpose could cause serious harm to the body.

How Does Ozempic Work?

Ozempic works by mimicking a hormone called GLP-1 (glucagon-like peptide-1), which is released in the gut in response to food. GLP-1 helps regulate blood sugar by stimulating insulin release and slowing down the digestive process, which keeps blood sugar levels stable. For people with type 2 diabetes, this mechanism is crucial for managing the disease.

But here’s where the unintended weight loss comes in: GLP-1 also acts on the brain's satiety centres, essentially telling your brain that you’re full. For someone with diabetes, this side effect can be helpful. For someone without diabetes, this can lead to drastic reductions in appetite, resulting in visible weight loss.

In short, Ozempic makes you eat less by tricking your brain into thinking you're full all the time. It's this manipulation of the body’s hunger signals that has Hollywood stars and Instagram influencers alike touting it as a magic solution to staying thin. But what’s happening beneath the surface is far more complex—and dangerous.

Hidden Risks Of Being On Ozempic

When you take Ozempic for weight loss without a medical condition like diabetes, you're essentially hijacking your body’s natural systems. While the rapid weight loss might be appealing, it can come at a cost to your internal organs.

Heart attack and stroke

For diabetics, Ozempic has been shown to reduce the risk of cardiovascular events like heart attacks and strokes. But in those without diabetes, the jury is still out. Rapid weight loss, particularly through artificial means, can strain the heart, especially when paired with dehydration or malnutrition.

Gut issues

Ozempic slows down the digestive system, meaning food stays in the stomach longer. While this can contribute to feeling full, it can also interfere with the absorption of essential nutrients. The body’s intricate balance of digestion, absorption, and elimination can become disrupted, leading to gastrointestinal issues such as nausea, vomiting, or constipation. Over the long term, there is potential for malnutrition and deficiencies in key vitamins and minerals.

Gallbladder and liver complications

Rapid weight loss can cause the formation of gallstones, and Ozempic has been linked to an increased risk of gallbladder disease. According to a 2021 study in the New England Journal of Medicine, patients using GLP-1 receptor agonists like Ozempic showed a higher incidence of gallbladder-related issues, including gallstones and cholecystitis (inflammation of the gallbladder). For those chasing extreme weight loss, this could lead to emergency surgeries and further complications.

Inflammation of the pancreas:

By overstimulating insulin production, Ozempic can place undue stress on the pancreas. Over time, this could lead to insulin resistance, the very condition it’s supposed to treat. A study published in the Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism highlighted concerns about long-term pancreatic health in individuals using GLP-1 agonists. The study raised alarms about the increased risk of pancreatitis (inflammation of the pancreas) for those using the drug without diabetes.

Eating disorders

The idea of using a medication to control weight taps into the same mental traps as extreme dieting and eating disorders. Many users report feeling guilty about eating anything at all, as their bodies no longer signal hunger in the usual ways. This can create a disordered relationship with food, where eating becomes something to be avoided at all costs, rather than a source of nourishment.

Beyond Health Risks

Ozempic's appeal lies in its promise of a quick fix, a shortcut to slimming down without the grueling workouts or diet plans. But India, with its own health challenges, may see more harm than good from this trend. Diabetes already affects a staggering number of people in the country. The misuse of a diabetes medication for cosmetic reasons could worsen health inequalities and complicate treatment options for those who genuinely need the drug.

Like any medical innovation, Ozempic was designed with a specific purpose: to help manage type 2 diabetes. When used correctly, it can save lives and improve quality of life. But as with so many pharmaceutical breakthroughs, its misuse can lead to unintended consequences.

For those tempted to use Ozempic for weight loss, the risks range from gallbladder disease to risk of heart disease. Celebrities might flaunt their slimmer figures, but beneath the surface, their bodies could be paying a hefty price.