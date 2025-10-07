All You Need To Know About Gut's Role in Alzheimer's Disease
It may seem strange that Alzheimer's could start in the stomach, but it shows how connected the body really is
Published : October 7, 2025 at 10:52 AM IST
India has an estimated over four million people currently living with dementia, with this number expected to dramatically rise to over 11 million by 2050, according to National Institute of Health. Specifically, Alzheimer's disease is the most common form of dementia, accounting for 70-75% of cases. The prevalence of dementia is highest among the elderly, with recent studies indicating a rate of 7.4% in those aged 60 and above. People often think of Alzheimer's as a brain disease that makes people forget things and get confused. But the body and mind are connected and Dr Vivek Barun, Consultant Neurology and Epilepsy at Artemis Hospital says that gut may be very important in how this disease grows.
The Gut-Brain Link
Dr Barun explains that there is a network between the gut and the brain called the gut-brain axis. "This is a two way communication system in which the brain sends signals to the digestive system and the gut sends messages back through nerves, hormones and chemical messengers," says Dr Barun. He further adds that the gut microbiome is made up of trillions of bacteria, viruses and other microbes that live in the intestines. These tiny organisms are very important for digestion, the immune system and even mood control.
"A healthy gut microbiome helps keep the body healthy. Dysbiosis is when the gut microbiome gets out of balance. This can cause inflammation and changes in chemicals that are bad for you," says the expert. Several studies note that this long term, low grade inflammation could hurt the brain over time and raise the risk of diseases like Alzheimer's.
How Gut Health May Affect Alzheimer's
When your gut isn't healthy, it can make your immune system work too hard, releasing inflammatory molecules that can hurt brain cells as they move through the blood. Researchers know that long term inflammation is a big cause of Alzheimer's disease.
Leaky Gut Syndrome
When the lining of the gut gets weak, bacteria and toxins can leak into the blood. This could cause inflammation in the brain and make amyloid plaques, which are sticky protein clumps that are common in people with Alzheimer's disease build up.
Production of Neuroactive Compounds
Some bacteria in the gut make chemicals that have a direct effect on the brain like serotonin and short chain fatty acids. An imbalance in these chemicals could hurt nerve cells and make the brain not work right.
Moving Pathogens
Some harmful bacteria can even travel from the gut to the brain via the vagus nerve which is a major communication route between the two systems.
Protecting Gut and Brain Health
Dr Barun says that one of the best things you can do for your brain is to take care of your gut. A healthy gut protects the mind by lowering inflammation, balancing hormones and keeping the immune system strong.
- A diet high in fiber from fruits, vegetables, whole grains and fermented foods is a good place to start. "These foods are good for your digestion and feed good bacteria," suggests the expert.
- Cut back on processed foods, sugary snacks and too much red meat which can upset the balance in your gut.
- Drink enough water to help your body get rid of toxins and digest food.
- Walking and practicing yoga on a regular basis is good for your gut and brain because it gets more blood to them.
- Manage stress through meditation, deep breathing and getting enough sleep as it can help keep the gut-brain connection strong.
"These little things you do every day can make your gut healthier which helps you think clearly and keeps your brain healthy for a long time," advises the expert.
