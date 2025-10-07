ETV Bharat / health

All You Need To Know About Gut's Role in Alzheimer's Disease

India has an estimated over four million people currently living with dementia, with this number expected to dramatically rise to over 11 million by 2050, according to National Institute of Health. Specifically, Alzheimer's disease is the most common form of dementia, accounting for 70-75% of cases. The prevalence of dementia is highest among the elderly, with recent studies indicating a rate of 7.4% in those aged 60 and above. People often think of Alzheimer's as a brain disease that makes people forget things and get confused. But the body and mind are connected and Dr Vivek Barun, Consultant Neurology and Epilepsy at Artemis Hospital says that gut may be very important in how this disease grows.

The Gut-Brain Link

Dr Barun explains that there is a network between the gut and the brain called the gut-brain axis. "This is a two way communication system in which the brain sends signals to the digestive system and the gut sends messages back through nerves, hormones and chemical messengers," says Dr Barun. He further adds that the gut microbiome is made up of trillions of bacteria, viruses and other microbes that live in the intestines. These tiny organisms are very important for digestion, the immune system and even mood control.

"A healthy gut microbiome helps keep the body healthy. Dysbiosis is when the gut microbiome gets out of balance. This can cause inflammation and changes in chemicals that are bad for you," says the expert. Several studies note that this long term, low grade inflammation could hurt the brain over time and raise the risk of diseases like Alzheimer's.

How Gut Health May Affect Alzheimer's

When your gut isn't healthy, it can make your immune system work too hard, releasing inflammatory molecules that can hurt brain cells as they move through the blood. Researchers know that long term inflammation is a big cause of Alzheimer's disease.

Leaky Gut Syndrome