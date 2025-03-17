Indians Are Sleeping Later And Lesser Than Ever, And It’s Affecting Their Minds and Bodies, Says The Great Indian Sleep Scorecard (GISSC) 2025

We've just yawned through World Sleep Day on March 14, the irony being that a nation that prides itself on its hustle culture is now struggling to get a full night’s sleep. Wakefit’s Great Indian Sleep Scorecard (GISSC) 2025 gathered over 4,500 responses across India between March 2024 and February 2025. The findings confirm that Indians are not getting enough sleep, and it’s taking a toll on their physical and mental well-being.

The Midnight Nation

The survey found that 55% of Indians are sleeping past midnight, a trend that has been steadily rising. In 2023, this number stood at 52%, and in 2022, it was 46%. This indicates a worrying shift in sleep patterns, with urban lifestyles, excessive screen time, and work stress keeping people awake long after they should be resting. But it’s not just late nights: sleep duration is shrinking, too. The survey found that nearly 40% of Indians get less than six hours of sleep per night, far below the recommended 7–9 hours.

35% people stay up worrying about the future (Courtesy Wakefit)

Why Are Indians Sleeping Less?

51% Indians are staying up binge-watching and scrolling (Courtesy Wakefit)

The survey pinpoints four major reasons behind India’s sleep deprivation crisis:

Increased Screen Time – More than 65% of Indians scroll through their phones right before bed, making it harder to fall asleep. Blue light from screens interferes with melatonin production, the hormone that signals the body to sleep. Work and Stress – 45% of respondents admitted that work-related stress keeps them awake. Job pressures, long hours, and the ‘always-on’ culture mean people struggle to disconnect from work at night. Binge-Watching Culture – 42% of Indians said they sacrificed sleep for entertainment, staying up to stream TV shows, movies, or play video games. Irregular Sleep Schedules – Many respondents reported inconsistent sleep patterns, where weekday sleep deprivation was “made up” by sleeping in on weekends, something sleep scientists say does not actually reverse the damage of chronic sleep loss.

Toll on Physical and Mental Health

Sleep deprivation takes a serious toll on your health (Courtesy Wakefit)

The long-term effects of sleep deprivation are serious. “Insufficient and poor quality sleep can lead to a variety of health problems, from low immunity, weight gain, depression and anxiety, poor focus to heart disease and diabetes,” says sleep specialist Dr Jayakumar Rajagopal, Senior Consultant in Respiratory Medicine, PSG Hospitals in Coimbatore. He explains that chronic lack of sleep has been linked to:

Obesity and diabetes – Disrupted sleep cycles affect metabolism, leading to weight gain and an increased risk of diabetes.

– Disrupted sleep cycles affect metabolism, leading to weight gain and an increased risk of diabetes. Heart disease and high blood pressure – Poor sleep habits put stress on the cardiovascular system, increasing the risk of strokes and heart attacks.

– Poor sleep habits put stress on the cardiovascular system, increasing the risk of strokes and heart attacks. Weakened immunity – People who sleep less are more susceptible to infections, colds, and long-term health issues.

– People who sleep less are more susceptible to infections, colds, and long-term health issues. Anxiety and depression – The survey found that 60% of poor sleepers experienced mood swings, irritability, and heightened stress levels.

Said Chaitanya Ramalingegowda, Co-founder and Director of Wakefit.co, “As digital habits and work pressures continue to shape lifestyles, prioritizing sleep as a pillar of well-being is becoming increasingly important. Through eight years of The Great Indian Sleep Scorecard, we aim to raise awareness and encourage individuals to make informed choices for better sleep health.”

How to Fix India’s Sleep Crisis

If the trend of late nights and insufficient sleep continues, it could lead to a nationwide health crisis. Here’s how experts recommend reclaiming healthy sleep habits:

Stick to a Sleep Schedule – Going to bed and waking up at the same time every day helps regulate the body’s internal clock.

– Going to bed and waking up at the same time every day helps regulate the body’s internal clock. Reduce Screen Time Before Bed – Avoid using phones, tablets, and laptops at least one hour before sleep.

– Avoid using phones, tablets, and laptops at least one hour before sleep. Create a Sleep-Friendly Environment – A cool, dark, and quiet bedroom promotes better sleep. Investing in a comfortable mattress and blackout curtains can help.

– A cool, dark, and quiet bedroom promotes better sleep. Investing in a comfortable mattress and blackout curtains can help. Limit Stimulants – Avoid caffeine and heavy meals close to bedtime, as they can disrupt the sleep cycle.

– Avoid caffeine and heavy meals close to bedtime, as they can disrupt the sleep cycle. Prioritize Mental Well-Being – Practicing relaxation techniques, such as meditation or deep breathing, can help manage stress and improve sleep quality.

The Great Indian Sleep Scorecard 2025 has made one thing clear: India is a nation of sleep-deprived individuals running on caffeine and adrenaline. While staying up late may seem like a harmless habit, the long-term consequences can be severe. As awareness around sleep deprivation grows, perhaps the biggest takeaway from the survey is this: Rest is not a reward. It’s a requirement.