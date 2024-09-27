ETV Bharat / health

Thailand Signs Landmark Same-Sex Bill Into Law, A New Milestone for LGBTQ+ Rights

By ETV Bharat Health Team

Published : 51 minutes ago

As of now, queer marriage has become a legal right in many countries worldwide. Thailand enters in the list of top five nations that have legalized queer marriage, marking it a significant step toward LGBTQ+ rights

In a historic moment for LGBTQ+ rights, King Maha Vajiralongkorn signed the marriage equality bill into law on Tuesday. The bill, which passed the Senate in June, was published in the Royal Gazette and is set to take effect on January 22, 2025. This groundbreaking step marks the culmination of years of advocacy by LGBTQ+ activists in Thailand, making the country a beacon of progress in the region.

As of today, same-sex marriage has been recognized as a legal right in many countries around the globe. While much attention has been given to legalization in first-world countries, here are five lesser-known nations where same-sex marriage is also legal:

1. South Africa (2006)
South Africa became the first and only African country to legalize same-sex marriage in 2006. The nation's progressive Constitution, which explicitly prohibits discrimination based on sexual orientation, paved the way for this significant advancement in LGBTQ+ rights.

2. Argentina (2010)
Argentina led Latin America by legalizing same-sex marriage in 2010, granting full spousal rights, including adoption and inheritance. This milestone set a precedent for other Latin American countries to follow.

3. Germany (2017)
Germany legalized same-sex marriage in 2017, replacing civil partnerships with full marital rights, including the right to adopt children. This marked a pivotal moment for LGBTQ+ rights in the country.

4. Taiwan (2019)
In 2019, Taiwan became the first Asian nation to legalize same-sex marriage after years of activism and court battles. This decision positioned Taiwan as a leader in LGBTQ+ rights in Asia.

5. Mexico (2022)
Mexico’s journey toward marriage equality culminated in 2022, when all states recognized same-sex marriages. Although it was a gradual process, Mexico's full recognition of marriage equality underscores its commitment to LGBTQ+ rights in Latin America.

With Thailand joining the growing list of nations that have embraced marriage equality, the global push for LGBTQ+ rights continues to gain momentum. The hope is that one day, marriage equality will be recognized worldwide, which will surely ensure that love is treated equally everywhere.

