Thailand Signs Landmark Same-Sex Bill Into Law, A New Milestone for LGBTQ+ Rights

In a historic moment for LGBTQ+ rights, King Maha Vajiralongkorn signed the marriage equality bill into law on Tuesday. The bill, which passed the Senate in June, was published in the Royal Gazette and is set to take effect on January 22, 2025. This groundbreaking step marks the culmination of years of advocacy by LGBTQ+ activists in Thailand, making the country a beacon of progress in the region.

As of today, same-sex marriage has been recognized as a legal right in many countries around the globe. While much attention has been given to legalization in first-world countries, here are five lesser-known nations where same-sex marriage is also legal:

1. South Africa (2006)

South Africa became the first and only African country to legalize same-sex marriage in 2006. The nation's progressive Constitution, which explicitly prohibits discrimination based on sexual orientation, paved the way for this significant advancement in LGBTQ+ rights.

2. Argentina (2010)

Argentina led Latin America by legalizing same-sex marriage in 2010, granting full spousal rights, including adoption and inheritance. This milestone set a precedent for other Latin American countries to follow.