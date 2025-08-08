Tele-MANAS Mobile Application- A Ray Of Hope For Mental Illness

New Delhi: Against the backdrop of a huge number of suicide cases registered across the country, data indicates that over 24 lakh calls have been handled on the helpline number of the Tele-MANAS mobile application launched by the Health Ministry to improve access to quality mental health counselling and care services in the country.

Renowned psychologist Priyanka Srivastava told ETV Bharat that Tele MANAS has made mental healthcare more accessible to millions across the country, ensuring that people, especially in remote areas, receive timely support.

"The program's ability to deliver mental health services on such a broad scale has drawn praise from global health authorities. The World Health Organisation (WHO) hailed Tele MANAS as an innovative and effective model for delivering mental health care," she said.

As per data, a total of 334957 suicide cases were reported in India in the last two years. As many as 164033 cases were reported in 2021 and 170924 cases in 2022. Studies reveal that 15 per cent of India’s adult population experiences mental health issues requiring intervention, yet the treatment gap ranges from 70-92 per cent, leaving millions without access to care.

Maharashtra (22207), Tamil Nadu (18925), Madhya Pradesh (14965), West Bengal (13500) and Karnataka (13056) were the top five states registering the maximum number of suicide cases in 2021. The incidents of suicide rate per 1,00,000 population reported annually in Maharashtra was 17.8 per cent, followed by Tamil Nadu 24.7 per cent, Madhya Pradesh 17.6 per cent, West Bengal 13.7 per cent and Karnataka 19.5 per cent.

Similarly, the 2022 data revealed that Maharashtra (22746), Tamil Nadu (19834), Madhya Pradesh (15386), Karnataka (13606) and West Bengal (12669) were the top five states registering the maximum number of suicide cases annually. The incidence of suicide rate per 1,00,000 population reported annually in Maharashtra was 11.1 per cent, followed by Tamil Nadu 25.9 per cent, Madhya Pradesh 17.9 per cent, West Bengal 12.8 per cent and Karnataka 20.2 per cent.

Significantly, National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data, regarding the number of suicides committed by persons due to insanity and mental illness reported annually from 2021-2022, also registered an increasing trend.

As per data, 13644 suicides were committed by persons due to insanity and mental illness in 2021, which went up to 14478 in 2022.

States like Karnataka registered 1788 cases in 2021, followed by 2375 cases in 2022. Similarly, Madhya Pradesh registered 1663 cases in 2021, followed by 1744 cases in 2022, Tamil Nadu registered 1479 cases in 2021, followed by 1258 cases in 2022, and Maharashtra registered 1342 cases in 2021, followed by 1296 in 2022.

Significantly, the Government launched a "National Tele Mental Health Programme" in 2022 to improve access to quality mental health counselling and care services in the country. As of July 31, 2025, 36 States and UTs have set up 53 Tele MANAS Cells. "Tele-MANAS services are available in 20 languages based on the languages opted by states. More than 24 lakh calls have been handled on the helpline number since its inception," a senior official from the Health Ministry told ETV Bharat on Friday.

A total of 24,52,479 calls have been received by different Tele-MANAS cells in the last three years. The Chennai-based Tele-MANAS cells-104 Helpline received the maximum number of calls, 2,48,988, in the last three years, followed by the Hyderabad-based Institute of Mental Health (161477) and the Bareilly-based Mental Health Hospital (143951).

"Tele MANAS (Tele Mental Health Assistance and Networking Across States) was introduced as a toll-free helpline (14416) available nationwide, offering a wide range of mental health services. Through this digital platform, individuals can access telephone-based counselling, psychotherapy, psychiatric consultations, and referral services, including urgent care, without the barriers of distance or cost," the official said.

According to a health ministry report, India, home to 18 per cent of the global population, faces a significant mental health crisis, with mental disorders being the second leading cause of years lived with disability (YLDs) and suicide ranking as the third leading cause of death in many states.

"National studies reveal that 15 per cent of India's adult population experiences mental health issues requiring intervention, yet the treatment gap ranges from 70-92 per cent, leaving millions without access to care," the report said.

Although the Mental Healthcare Act of 2017 enshrines access to mental health as a statutory right, over 11 crore people in India still suffer from mental health disorders, with 80 per cent not seeking help. Each year, over one lakh people die by suicide, while countless others attempt to end their lives, underscoring the urgent need for intervention.

"By offering counselling, psychotherapy, and referral services via telephone, Tele MANAS provides a lifeline to individuals who might otherwise be unable to seek help. Most mental health issues do not require specialised care but can be managed effectively by trained healthcare providers, ensuring that no individual faces discrimination or neglect due to mental illness," said Srivastava.