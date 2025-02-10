Hyderabad: CCMB Hosts International Workshop on Tuberculosis Research

Hyderabad: Tuberculosis (TB) bacteria can take refuge not only in lung cells but also in the liver and other organs, revealed Dr. Rajesh Gokhale, Secretary of the Central Department of Biotechnology. He made the statement while inaugurating a four-day international workshop on tuberculosis at the Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB) here on Sunday.
The workshop, themed "Understanding and Solving the Complexities of Mycobacterium Infections," aims to explore recent advancements in TB diagnosis, treatment, and vaccine development. CCMB Director Dr. Vinay K. Nandikuri highlighted that the workshop will provide valuable insights into Mycobacterium tuberculosis and strategies to combat the infection. The event is being supported by the European Molecular Biology Organization (EMBO).
With TB remaining a major global health challenge, the discussions at this forum are expected to pave the way for more effective treatments and prevention strategies.
What is Tuberculosis?
Tuberculosis (TB) is an infectious disease that most often affects the lungs and is caused by a type of bacteria. It spreads through the air when infected people cough, sneeze or spit.
Symptoms of Tuberculosis
People with latent TB infection don’t feel sick and aren’t contagious. Only a small proportion of people who get infected with TB will get TB disease and symptoms. Babies and children are at higher risk.
Common symptoms of TB
- prolonged cough (sometimes with blood)
- chest pain
- weakness
- fatigue
- weight loss
- fever
- night sweats.