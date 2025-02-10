ETV Bharat / health

Hyderabad: CCMB Hosts International Workshop on Tuberculosis Research

Tuberculosis (TB) is an infectious disease that most often affects the lungs and is caused by a type of bacteria.

TB Bacteria Can Invade Liver and Other Cells: Expert, CCMB Hosts International Workshop on Tuberculosis Research
Dr. Rajesh Gokhale, Secretary, Central Department of Biotechnology (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Feb 10, 2025, 5:36 PM IST

Hyderabad: Tuberculosis (TB) bacteria can take refuge not only in lung cells but also in the liver and other organs, revealed Dr. Rajesh Gokhale, Secretary of the Central Department of Biotechnology. He made the statement while inaugurating a four-day international workshop on tuberculosis at the Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB) here on Sunday.

The workshop, themed "Understanding and Solving the Complexities of Mycobacterium Infections," aims to explore recent advancements in TB diagnosis, treatment, and vaccine development. CCMB Director Dr. Vinay K. Nandikuri highlighted that the workshop will provide valuable insights into Mycobacterium tuberculosis and strategies to combat the infection. The event is being supported by the European Molecular Biology Organization (EMBO).

With TB remaining a major global health challenge, the discussions at this forum are expected to pave the way for more effective treatments and prevention strategies.

What is Tuberculosis?

Tuberculosis (TB) is an infectious disease that most often affects the lungs and is caused by a type of bacteria. It spreads through the air when infected people cough, sneeze or spit.

Symptoms of Tuberculosis

People with latent TB infection don’t feel sick and aren’t contagious. Only a small proportion of people who get infected with TB will get TB disease and symptoms. Babies and children are at higher risk.

Common symptoms of TB

  • prolonged cough (sometimes with blood)
  • chest pain
  • weakness
  • fatigue
  • weight loss
  • fever
  • night sweats.

Hyderabad: Tuberculosis (TB) bacteria can take refuge not only in lung cells but also in the liver and other organs, revealed Dr. Rajesh Gokhale, Secretary of the Central Department of Biotechnology. He made the statement while inaugurating a four-day international workshop on tuberculosis at the Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB) here on Sunday.

The workshop, themed "Understanding and Solving the Complexities of Mycobacterium Infections," aims to explore recent advancements in TB diagnosis, treatment, and vaccine development. CCMB Director Dr. Vinay K. Nandikuri highlighted that the workshop will provide valuable insights into Mycobacterium tuberculosis and strategies to combat the infection. The event is being supported by the European Molecular Biology Organization (EMBO).

With TB remaining a major global health challenge, the discussions at this forum are expected to pave the way for more effective treatments and prevention strategies.

What is Tuberculosis?

Tuberculosis (TB) is an infectious disease that most often affects the lungs and is caused by a type of bacteria. It spreads through the air when infected people cough, sneeze or spit.

Symptoms of Tuberculosis

People with latent TB infection don’t feel sick and aren’t contagious. Only a small proportion of people who get infected with TB will get TB disease and symptoms. Babies and children are at higher risk.

Common symptoms of TB

  • prolonged cough (sometimes with blood)
  • chest pain
  • weakness
  • fatigue
  • weight loss
  • fever
  • night sweats.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

TB BACTERIALIVERTUBERCULOSIS RESEARCHCCMB INTERNATIONAL WORKSHOPTUBERCULOSIS

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Exclusive | First Rocket To Lift-off From Kulasekarapatnam Spaceport In 2 Yrs, Says ISRO Chairman Narayanan

Government’s New Tax Policy To Benefit 1 Crore More People, Experts Expect Economic Boost

Union Budget 2025-26: With View To Revive Domestic Economy, Allocation For MEA Trimmed Down

9 Blackbucks Die In Two Months in Odisha, A Warning Sign For Puri Forest Department Conservation Plan

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.