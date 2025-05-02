ETV Bharat / health

Key Warning Signs That Your Liver Needs Help

When liver starts struggling, the signs can be subtle and easy to miss (Representational Image) ( Getty Images )

Your liver is your body’s silent workhorse—processing nutrients, filtering toxins, and aiding digestion without much fanfare. As the body's vital organ, liver is responsible for detoxifying the blood, and regulating metabolism. When it functions properly, it quietly performs over 500 crucial tasks that keep us healthy and energised. But when it starts struggling, the signs can be subtle and easy to miss. Dr. Dr Ajitabh Srivastava, Director—HPB Surgery and Liver Transplant at Max Super Speciality Hospital at Patparganj in New Delhi says, liver problems develop silently, with only a few obvious symptom until a significant damage is done. Some of the early signs include persistent fatigue, jaundice, unexplained weight loss, dark urine, abdominal pain or swelling, and chronic digestive issues. "It is important to maintain a healthy liver and knowing when something is wrong could make much difference," warns Dr Shrivastava. Moreover, ignoring these red flags can lead to serious damage, since liver disease often progresses quietly until it’s advanced. Here are 8 warning signs your liver might be crying for help—and what you should do about them.



Yellow Skin or Eyes (Jaundice)

A buildup of bilirubin (a yellow pigment) turns your skin and eyes yellow. This happens when your liver can’t properly filter toxins from your blood.

Don’t ignore it! Jaundice can signal:

A buildup of bilirubin (a yellow pigment) turns your skin and eyes yellow (Representational Image) (Getty Images)

Hepatitis

Cirrhosis

Gallstones blocking bile ducts

What to do: See a doctor immediately—especially if you also have dark urine or pale stools.

Constant Fatigue That Won’t Quit

A sluggish liver can’t store glycogen (your energy reserve), leaving you exhausted no matter how much you sleep.

Key difference:

Normal tiredness improves with rest.

Liver-related fatigue feels unshakable and worsens over time.

What to do: If coffee and naps don’t help, ask for a liver function test (LFT).

Swollen Belly or Ankles (Edema and Ascites)