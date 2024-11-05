ETV Bharat / health

Swiggy & PharmEasy's 10-Minute Medicine Delivery: AIOCD Seeks DCGI's Intervention

New Delhi: Expressing serious concern over the recent partnership between Swiggy Instamart and PharmEasy to deliver medicines in 10 minutes through dark stores, the All India Organisation of Chemists and Druggists (AIOCD) wrote a letter to the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) stating that this move goes against the standards set under Indian law and can lead to many serious health and safety related threats.

“We express deep concern over the potential partnership between Swiggy Instamart and PharmEasy. The 12.40 lakh members of AIOCD, committed to maintaining the quality of medicine distribution and healthcare across the country, have recently written a letter to DCGI over the alleged partnership between Swiggy Instamart and PharmEasy to deliver medicines in 10 minutes through dark stores. This partnership can lead to many serious health and safety threats,” said AIOCD general secretary Rajiv Singhal to ETV Bharat.

“A dark store is a warehouse or retail outlet that is used exclusively for online shopping and does not have a storefront for customers. Dark stores are used to fulfil online orders by picking, packing and shipping items directly to customers or a collection point,” he said.

AIOCD believes that such partnerships are a matter of concern not only legally, but also from the point of view of public health and safety. “We urge the Government to review these issues thoroughly and take all necessary steps so that the citizens of the country can receive safe and reliable healthcare services,” said Singhal.