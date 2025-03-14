Surge In Emergency Department Visits Due To Injuries, Allergic Reactions, And Substance-Related Incidents in Holi

By Gautam Debroy
New Delhi: Holi, the festival of colours, is widely celebrated across India with enthusiasm and joy. However, this often leads to a surge in emergency department (ED) visits due to injuries, allergic reactions, and substance-related incidents.
"Studies suggest that during Holi, there is a 20-30 per cent increase in emergency department attendance, with ocular injuries alone accounting for nearly 10-15 per cent of these," Dr Tamorish Kole, renowned health expert and Chair of the Clinical Practice Committee at the International Federation for Emergency Medicine told ETV Bharat on Friday.
Additionally, 50-60 per cent of injuries reported are related to skin irritation, respiratory distress, and trauma from falls or road accidents. Given the nature of the festival, emergency departments must be well-prepared to handle these seasonal health crises efficiently.
Ocular Injury
One of the most common medical emergencies during Holi is an ocular injury caused by synthetic colours, chemical-laced powders, or accidental trauma. Many colours used during the festival contain harmful substances such as lead, mercury, and chromium, which can cause corneal abrasions, conjunctivitis, or even long-term vision impairment.
"To manage such cases, EDs should stock saline eye washes, anaesthetic drops, and lubricants while ensuring that ophthalmologists are on call. Early intervention and proper eye care protocols can significantly reduce complications and improve patient outcomes," said Dr Kole.
Dermatological Issues
Apart from eye injuries, dermatological and respiratory issues are prevalent due to prolonged skin exposure to harsh chemicals and inhalation of powdered colours.
"Patients often present with allergic reactions, contact dermatitis, and exacerbations of asthma or chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). EDs should be equipped with antihistamines, corticosteroids, and nebulizers to manage these conditions promptly. Public awareness campaigns should also emphasise the use of organic, non-toxic colours to minimise health hazards," Dr Kole said.
Poisoning And Substance Abuse
Another major concern during Holi is the increased incidence of poisoning and substance abuse. Many children and even adults accidentally ingest toxic colours, leading to nausea, vomiting, and systemic toxicity.
Additionally, alcohol and substance abuse spiked during the celebrations, contributing to cases of intoxication, alcohol poisoning, and violent altercations. To address these issues, hospitals should have adequate supplies of activated charcoal, IV fluids, and antidotes while ensuring the presence of toxicologists and critical care specialists in the ED.
Orthopaedic Injuries
Trauma and orthopaedic injuries also see a sharp rise during Holi, primarily due to falls from slippery surfaces, road accidents, and altercations. Fractures, head injuries, and blunt trauma require immediate medical attention. EDs should be prepared with trauma teams, splints, hemostatic agents, and CT scan access for rapid assessment of injuries. Coordinating with local law enforcement to manage road safety and discourage drunk driving can also help prevent such incidents.
"To efficiently handle the surge in emergency cases, staffing and operational readiness are crucial. Hospitals should deploy additional doctors, nurses, and paramedics, particularly in trauma and intensive care units. Furthermore, ensuring that ICU beds and blood bank supplies are available can be lifesaving in severe cases," he said.
According to Dr Kole, collaboration with local authorities plays a vital role in emergency preparedness. Ambulance services (EMS) should be on high alert with designated routes for quick patient transport. Coordination with fire departments can help manage burn injuries from Holika Dahan bonfires, while partnerships with community health workers can aid in public education about Holi safety.
"Hospitals should also conduct pre-Holi awareness campaigns, emphasising protective eyewear, skin safety measures, and responsible celebration practices to reduce preventable injuries," he said.
A well-prepared ED, combined with public awareness and safety measures, can ensure that the festival remains a joyous occasion while minimising health risks.
Advice for the General Public
Preventing Holi-related health emergencies requires public awareness and responsible celebration practices. One of the most effective measures is using organic, non-toxic colours instead of synthetic powders that may contain harmful chemicals.
"Wearing protective eyewear can help prevent accidental eye injuries, while applying coconut oil or petroleum jelly to the skin before playing can reduce irritation and make colour removal easier. Individuals with asthma or respiratory conditions should wear masks to avoid inhaling fine colour particles that can trigger breathing difficulties," added Dr Kole.
Staying hydrated and avoiding excessive alcohol consumption can also prevent dehydration, intoxication, and related accidents. "Road safety is crucial—avoiding drunk driving and reckless behaviour can significantly reduce trauma cases," added Dr Kole.