Surge In Emergency Department Visits Due To Injuries, Allergic Reactions, And Substance-Related Incidents in Holi

Foreign tourists participate in Holi celebrations along with locals in Paharganj, in New Delhi, Friday, March 14, 2025 ( PTI )

By Gautam Debroy

New Delhi: Holi, the festival of colours, is widely celebrated across India with enthusiasm and joy. However, this often leads to a surge in emergency department (ED) visits due to injuries, allergic reactions, and substance-related incidents.

"Studies suggest that during Holi, there is a 20-30 per cent increase in emergency department attendance, with ocular injuries alone accounting for nearly 10-15 per cent of these," Dr Tamorish Kole, renowned health expert and Chair of the Clinical Practice Committee at the International Federation for Emergency Medicine told ETV Bharat on Friday.

Additionally, 50-60 per cent of injuries reported are related to skin irritation, respiratory distress, and trauma from falls or road accidents. Given the nature of the festival, emergency departments must be well-prepared to handle these seasonal health crises efficiently.

Ocular Injury

One of the most common medical emergencies during Holi is an ocular injury caused by synthetic colours, chemical-laced powders, or accidental trauma. Many colours used during the festival contain harmful substances such as lead, mercury, and chromium, which can cause corneal abrasions, conjunctivitis, or even long-term vision impairment.

"To manage such cases, EDs should stock saline eye washes, anaesthetic drops, and lubricants while ensuring that ophthalmologists are on call. Early intervention and proper eye care protocols can significantly reduce complications and improve patient outcomes," said Dr Kole.

Dermatological Issues

Apart from eye injuries, dermatological and respiratory issues are prevalent due to prolonged skin exposure to harsh chemicals and inhalation of powdered colours.

"Patients often present with allergic reactions, contact dermatitis, and exacerbations of asthma or chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). EDs should be equipped with antihistamines, corticosteroids, and nebulizers to manage these conditions promptly. Public awareness campaigns should also emphasise the use of organic, non-toxic colours to minimise health hazards," Dr Kole said.

Poisoning And Substance Abuse

Another major concern during Holi is the increased incidence of poisoning and substance abuse. Many children and even adults accidentally ingest toxic colours, leading to nausea, vomiting, and systemic toxicity.