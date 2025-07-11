Surge In COVID-19 Cases In The Gulf Region Has Become A Major Concern For India

By Gautam Debroy

With several countries in the Gulf region currently experiencing a fresh surge in COVID-19 cases, largely driven by the emergence of a new Omicron subvariant NB.1.8.1., the development has become a major concern for India. “India faces a tangible threat from the Gulf surge due to extensive people-to-people links and high travel volume. With over 8 million Indians living and working across Gulf countries, there is a significant risk of importation of the variant into India,” said Dr Tamorish Kole, past president of the Society for Emergency Medicine, India.

Indeed, India has already reported a rise in cases linked to NB.1.8.1, especially in states like Kerala, Gujarat, and Maharashtra. “Airports, therefore, become critical checkpoints for early detection and control of the variant’s spread,” said Dr Kole, Director of Emergency Medicine at Dr DY Patil Medical College, Hospital & Research Centre, Pune.

Nimbus On The Rise

‘Nimbus,’ scientifically known as the NB.1.8.1 variant, has rapidly gained dominance in genomic sequencing data, accounting for nearly a quarter of global sequences in early June. Though initial findings suggest that it does not lead to more severe illness, NB.1.8.1 is highly transmissible and demonstrates the capacity to partially evade immune protection acquired through vaccination or previous infections.

NB.1.8.1 is highly transmissible (Canva)

The World Health Organization (WHO) has categorized it as a Variant Under Monitoring, indicating the need for close global tracking. “We are keeping a close watch on all the developments. As Covid variants keep mutating, we need more data before coming to a conclusion,” said Dr VK Paul, member (Health), Niti Aayog. Sources in the health ministry told ETV Bharat that earlier this week, health secretary Punya Salila Srivastava conducted a review meeting on the recent COVID-19 cases reported from several states across India. “During the meeting, the health secretary has asked the officials to be more vigilant on the development related to Covid19,” said a senior official.

Low Vaccination Rates and Data Gaps Amplify Risks

The situation is further compounded by low vaccine uptake in certain Gulf nations and a decline in booster coverage across the region. In many cases, testing and genomic surveillance have decreased significantly, limiting the ability of public health systems to accurately map the spread of the virus. Hotspots are being reported in densely populated urban areas, where social activity has returned to pre-pandemic norms without adequate public health measures.

According to the latest bulletin of INSACOG, most of the submitted sequences were of JN.1 sub-variants. “Since the testing and the sampling frequency is less for some parts of India, the overall scenario might not be clear yet,” it said. INSACOG is continuing the surveillance of the emerging variants. So far, 112 cases of KP.1.1 (includes KP.1.1, KP.1.1.1) and 353 cases of KP.2 (includes KP.2, KP.2.1, KP.2.2, KP.2.3) have been reported from states of Maharashtra, West Bengal, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Goa, Uttarakhand, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Haryana, Delhi and Madhya Pradesh.

“However, no increase in disease severity or hospitalization has been observed with these sub-variants so far,” the INSACOG said. The India SARS-COV-2-Genomics Consortium (INSACOG) reports genomic surveillance of SARS-CoV-2 by whole genome sequencing of samples from sentinel sites across the country and international passengers arriving in India.

India’s Rising Caseload and Variant Mix

In recent weeks, India has seen a notable uptick in COVID-19 cases, with active cases increasing fivefold. Alongside NB.1.8.1, other sub variants such as LF.7, JN.1, and recombinant strains like XFG have been detected. While most cases remain mild, healthcare professionals caution that even a small percentage requiring hospitalization can quickly burden the health infrastructure, especially if left unchecked. Some states have issued directives last month to scale up preparations, including ramping up oxygen supplies, designating isolation beds, and advising high-risk individuals to resume masking and avoid crowded places.

“Even if it’s not widely in circulation, possibility remains because of proximity to the Gulf and huge presence of the Indian Community in Gold countries,” said Dr Kole. India’s present active Covid data stands at 699 with 157 deaths reported since January this year. As of this date, India registered 2,20,68,68,344 total vaccination doses with 1,02,74,39,052 first dose, 95,19,90,666 second dose and 22,74,38,626 precaution dose.

In 2023, according to an estimate India recorded 9.52 million Foreign Tourist Arrivals (FTAs), achieving 87.09 per cent of pre-pandemic levels. A significant number of these tourists came from Gulf countries, given the strong ties between India and the region.

Urgent Public Health Actions Required

“To mitigate the risk of a full-blown wave, both India and the Gulf countries must adopt proactive public health strategies. These include scaling up booster vaccination campaigns, particularly among elderly and immunocompromised populations,” said Dr Kole. According to Dr Kole, authorities must also restore testing and genome sequencing capacity to monitor viral evolution in real time.

“Public awareness campaigns should be relaunched to remind citizens about basic preventive behaviours—masking, hand hygiene, and staying home when symptomatic. Enhanced international coordination, especially between India and Gulf nations, is essential for timely information exchange and aligned response measures,” he said.

The Pandemic Is Not Over Yet

The virus continues to evolve and exploit vulnerabilities. Data gaps, vaccine fatigue, and relaxed public health behaviors create fertile ground for such variants to spread. “For India, which shares strong socio-economic ties with the Gulf, the risk of transmission is both real and imminent. Only through a combination of vigilant surveillance, swift vaccination, public cooperation, and robust healthcare readiness can the current threat be contained,” said Dr Kole.