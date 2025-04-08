Summer Survival Guide for Indian Offices, Smart Ways to Stay Cool at Work

As the mercury rises and the Indian summer sets in, office-goers across the country brace themselves for sweaty commutes, overworked air conditioners, and the inevitable slump in midday productivity. Whether you're working from a cubicle, a coworking space, or a hybrid office, staying cool is not just about comfort, it’s also about staying focused, energetic and mentally sharp. But what if you could take control of your personal climate without cranking up the AC or guzzling endless iced coffees?

Dress Cool, Feel Cool

One of the first rules of summer dressing is choosing breathable fabrics. Opt for cotton, linen, chambray, or rayon, these are materials that allow air to circulate and sweat to evaporate. Avoid synthetics like polyester, which trap heat and moisture.

Workwear tips:

Keep a light blazer for air-conditioned environments (Getty Images)

For women: Light-coloured kurtis, cotton shirts, linen trousers, or breathable dresses.

For men: Pastel shirts, lightweight chinos, and cotton polo tees.

Keep an extra layer like a breathable blazer or a cotton shrug if your office is over-air-conditioned.

Sweat pads or underarm shields can help you stay dry and avoid embarrassing sweat stains during meetings.

Hydrate

Dehydration is one of the top causes of fatigue and lack of concentration. In summer, your body needs more water than usual to maintain temperature and flush out toxins.

Buttermilk is gut-friendly and cooling (Getty Images)

Keep a water bottle handy (Getty Images)

Hydration hacks:

Keep a 1-litre bottle on your desk and aim to refill it at least twice during work hours.

Add lemon slices, mint leaves, or cucumber to make detox water that tastes good and keeps you refreshed.

Sip on buttermilk, coconut water, aam panna, or nimbu paani instead of sugary sodas or energy drinks.

Avoid excess caffeine, which is dehydrating and can worsen heat-related fatigue.

Tweak Your Schedule

Did you know that body temperature peaks between 1 pm and 3 pm, often making you feel sluggish? This is also the hottest part of the day.

Try this:

Schedule high-concentration tasks for the cooler parts of the day—before 11 am or after 4 pm.

Use the post-lunch window for admin work, emails, or internal catch-ups.

Take a 10-minute break every hour. Walk around, stretch, or splash cold water on your wrists to reset your system.

If your employer allows, opt for flexible hours or WFH on extreme heat days.

Personal Cooling Tricks

Even if your office doesn’t let you adjust the thermostat, you can still cool your immediate surroundings.

Our Tips:

Use a USB desk fan or a cooling neck towel soaked in cold water.

Carry a mini face mist spray with rose water or aloe vera to freshen up between meetings.

Apply a small amount of peppermint essential oil (diluted) behind your ears or on the back of your neck for a cooling sensation.

Keep scented products mild to respect colleagues with fragrance sensitivity.

Summer-Friendly Office Lunches

Heavy, spicy, or oily meals can make you feel drowsy and uncomfortable in the heat.

Khichdi is light on the digestive system in the afternoon (Getty Images)

Smart summer lunch ideas:

Salads with cucumber, watermelon, sprouts, and curd-based dressings.

Whole-grain wraps with hummus, grilled veggies, or lean protein.

Curd rice, khichdi, or lightly spiced pulao with raita.

Snack suggestions:

Fruits with high water content (watermelon, oranges, muskmelon).

Nuts in moderation.

Roasted makhana or chana.

Avoid deep-fried foods and high-sugar items. They spike your energy briefly and crash it just as fast.

Improve Your Office Microclimate

If you have control over your work environment, make these small adjustments:

Close blinds or curtains near your desk to reduce direct sunlight.

Move away from windows that receive intense afternoon heat.

Invest in a desk plant. Not only do they add green charm, but certain plants like snake plant or aloe vera can help cool the air around you.

Mind Over Temperature

Heat stress is real and can increase irritability, reduce cognitive performance, and lead to burnout.

Mental cool-down tricks:

Try box breathing. Inhale for 4 seconds, hold for 4, exhale for 4, hold for 4.

Use guided meditation apps like Headspace or Calm for a 5-minute reset.

Play nature sounds or instrumental music through noise-cancelling earphones for a mental break.

Summer doesn’t have to mean suffering through the workday with a damp shirt and foggy brain. With a few thoughtful tweaks (what you wear, eat, drink, and how you structure your day), you can outsmart the heat and keep your productivity high. After all, being cool at work isn’t just about attitude. Sometimes, it’s about staying 2 degrees ahead of the season.

(This article is part of the ETV Bharat Health Team's series health@work. Watch this section for more such health updates and tips)