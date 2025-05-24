ETV Bharat / health

Summer Food Storage Hacks for Desi Kitchens, Where the Fridge Isn’t the Hero

The kitchen is a magical place. It’s where mustard seeds pop like Diwali rockets, dal simmers like family gossip, and achaar smells nostalgic. But come summer, this magic turns into mayhem. Tomatoes rot before you can say rasam, atta becomes a breeding ground for weevils, and suddenly your onions want to sprout into full-time plants.

Not everything fits in the fridge either. In many cases, things aren't even supposed to be in the fridge. In most Indian homes, the fridge is reserved for milk, curd, and the leftovers you promise to eat but never do. The rest lives on the counter, in steel dabbas, or in the wooden cupboard grandma refuses to let anyone reorganize. So how do you stop your sabzis from going paka-paka, your masalas from becoming damp clumps, and your rice from turning into a bug fest? You do what every jugaadu Indian does; you hack the system.

1. How to Stop Flour from Going Bad

Atta (and maida, sooji, besan) hates humidity like you hate slow internet. Here’s what to do:

Slip a few dried bay leaves or neem leaves into your flour container. They’re like bouncers for insects.

into your flour container. They’re like bouncers for insects. If your container sweats (moisture), move it to a cooler, darker cabinet. Sunlight is great for your mood, not your food.

(moisture), move it to a cooler, darker cabinet. Sunlight is great for your mood, not your food. Ditch the plastic. Airtight metal or glass jars are harder for bugs to invade and easier to clean.

2. Rice, Dal and Insects

Lightly roast your lentils before storing them (Getty Images)

Grains are summer’s party zones for tiny insects. If you’ve ever opened your rice container and found an ant colony having a rave, you know the pain. The fix: