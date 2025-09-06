Young And Fit Indians Are Falling Prey To Sudden Cardiac Arrest, So Even If You Are Active, Don't Ignore These Triggers
We are seeing deaths from cardiac arrest in people in their 30s and 40s. Beyond acute triggers, many underlying risk factors can lurk unnoticed.
Published : September 6, 2025 at 10:12 AM IST
Even the fittest are not immune. In recent months India has seen a string of shocking cardiac deaths among seemingly healthy people. Actress Shefali Jariwala (known for the hit Kaanta Laga music video) collapsed and died of sudden cardiac arrest at 42 years, while 46-year-old Kannada superstar Puneeth Rajkumar lost his life during a gym workout. There has been a spate of such deaths of celebrities in recent times. Each case stunned fans and medical experts alike, and has raised a common question: Why do fit, active people suffer sudden heart failure?
The Usual Culprits
Cardiologists explain that in almost all these cases the immediate cause was a heart attack or lethal arrhythmia. Sudden cardiac death (SCD) – when the heart stops within an hour – can strike anyone, even during routine exercise or sports. Often a silent coronary blockage ruptures during exertion, causing a massive heart attack. In other cases an electrical storm (ventricular fibrillation or tachycardia) hits without warning.
These two mechanisms – sudden plaque rupture and genetically-driven arrhythmia – account for most exercise-related SCD. This is why Dr. M N Bhat, Consultant Cardiology, KMC Hospital, Mangalore says that even a young, healthy heart can be vulnerable. In fact, sustained intense exercise itself can backfire. “When you subject your heart to intense physical activity continuously, its fibers may remodel abnormally (an “athlete’s heart”) predisposing to irregular beats and sudden arrest,” he says.
Sports doctors agree that extreme, unaccustomed bursts (heavy weightlifting, ultramarathons, long intense running) can overload the heart. Extremely heavy or erratic workouts can cause the heart muscle to thicken and then misfire, triggering fatal rhythms. Likewise, otherwise healthy people can suffer cardiac arrest from recreational drugs or trauma. Stimulants like cocaine abruptly raise blood pressure and spasm coronary arteries, causing heart attacks even in fit users.
A sudden blow to the chest (for example, from a ball or collision) can induce commotio cordis: a fatal arrhythmia in an otherwise normal heart. The American Heart Association notes this rare phenomenon has become a leading cause of sudden death in young athletes.
Why The Fit Aren’t Fully Safe
Beyond acute triggers, many underlying risk factors can lurk unnoticed. Doctors emphasize that modern lifestyles are catching up even with the young and active. A sedentary job or a diet full of processed foods can quietly build up heart disease under even an athletic exterior. Cardiologist Dr. M N Bhat says that we are seeing heart attacks in people as young as their 30s and 40s. Key risk factors include:
Sedentary Lifestyle & Poor Diet: Too much sitting, fast food and refined carbs raise obesity, diabetes, cholesterol and blood pressure – all silent contributors to heart disease. Ironically, a person who hits the gym on weekends but remains inactive the rest of the time (or snacks on junk food) can still accumulate arterial plaque.
Smoking, Alcohol & Drugs: Tobacco damage and heavy drinking accelerate artery plaque and clotting. Even young smokers or binge drinkers are at elevated risk for an early heart attack. Recreational stimulants (cocaine, amphetamines) are especially dangerous – experts note these can trigger abrupt heart attacks and rhythms in anyone.
Metabolic Problems: Obesity, high blood pressure, high cholesterol and diabetes (conditions once rare in youth) are now common and powerful risk multipliers. For example, untreated hypertension or elevated blood sugar in a 30-something can silently damage vessels, setting the stage for a cardiac event.
Stress and Sleep Deprivation: Chronic stress from work or life issues, together with poor sleep, provoke hormonal and inflammatory changes. Doctors warn this “psychological strain” steadily injures the heart over time. Even fit professionals under constant stress may have accelerated artery disease.
Family History: A strong family history of heart disease is a red flag. “Genetics also plays a role,” notes one cardiologist. If parents or grandparents had early heart attacks, the younger generation needs extra vigilance even if they feel fine.
Hidden Heart Conditions: Several inherited heart defects can lurk undiagnosed in young adults. The most notorious is hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM), where the heart muscle thickens abnormally. HCM affects about 1 in 500 people and can cause sudden death during exertion. There are also electrical channelopathies (long QT syndrome, Brugada, etc.) and rare congenital coronary artery anomalies that put young athletes at risk without any warning signs.
Each of these factors can act like fuel on a fire. In fact, cardiologists report that many young patients who arrested had no prior symptoms: the first sign was collapse. The common thread is that multiple small risks or a hidden defect suddenly coalesce into catastrophe.
Says Dr. Bhat, “Early detection and sensible lifestyle changes are essential to prevent sudden cardiac arrest. A routine heart check can reveal a lurking problem long before disaster strikes. Eating well, exercising moderately (not excessively), managing stress, and avoiding toxins are not optional – they are the insurance policy for a young heart.”
References:
- https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0019483225001312
- https://journals.lww.com/ijcm/fulltext/2024/49020/incidence_of_sudden_cardiac_death_in_low__and.8.aspx
- https://academic.oup.com/eurheartjsupp/article/25/Supplement_B/B16/7135799
Read more:
- Locked Cupboards, Overcrowded Trains, And Childhood Fears: How Claustrophobia Begins And How To Deal With It
- Doctor's Tips To Preventing Organ Failure: Why The Best Organ Transplant Is The One You Never Need
- How To Detect High BP Before It’s Too Late; Know The Silent Symptoms
- Explained: Why Broken Heart Syndrome Affects Women Harder Than Men