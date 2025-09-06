Young And Fit Indians Are Falling Prey To Sudden Cardiac Arrest, So Even If You Are Active, Don't Ignore These Triggers

ETV Bharat / health

Even the fittest are not immune. In recent months India has seen a string of shocking cardiac deaths among seemingly healthy people. Actress Shefali Jariwala (known for the hit Kaanta Laga music video) collapsed and died of sudden cardiac arrest at 42 years, while 46-year-old Kannada superstar Puneeth Rajkumar lost his life during a gym workout. There has been a spate of such deaths of celebrities in recent times. Each case stunned fans and medical experts alike, and has raised a common question: Why do fit, active people suffer sudden heart failure?

The Usual Culprits

Cardiologists explain that in almost all these cases the immediate cause was a heart attack or lethal arrhythmia. Sudden cardiac death (SCD) – when the heart stops within an hour – can strike anyone, even during routine exercise or sports. Often a silent coronary blockage ruptures during exertion, causing a massive heart attack. In other cases an electrical storm (ventricular fibrillation or tachycardia) hits without warning.

These two mechanisms – sudden plaque rupture and genetically-driven arrhythmia – account for most exercise-related SCD. This is why Dr. M N Bhat, Consultant Cardiology, KMC Hospital, Mangalore says that even a young, healthy heart can be vulnerable. In fact, sustained intense exercise itself can backfire. “When you subject your heart to intense physical activity continuously, its fibers may remodel abnormally (an “athlete’s heart”) predisposing to irregular beats and sudden arrest,” he says.

Sports doctors agree that extreme, unaccustomed bursts (heavy weightlifting, ultramarathons, long intense running) can overload the heart. Extremely heavy or erratic workouts can cause the heart muscle to thicken and then misfire, triggering fatal rhythms. Likewise, otherwise healthy people can suffer cardiac arrest from recreational drugs or trauma. Stimulants like cocaine abruptly raise blood pressure and spasm coronary arteries, causing heart attacks even in fit users.

A sudden blow to the chest (for example, from a ball or collision) can induce commotio cordis: a fatal arrhythmia in an otherwise normal heart. The American Heart Association notes this rare phenomenon has become a leading cause of sudden death in young athletes.

Why The Fit Aren’t Fully Safe

Beyond acute triggers, many underlying risk factors can lurk unnoticed. Doctors emphasize that modern lifestyles are catching up even with the young and active. A sedentary job or a diet full of processed foods can quietly build up heart disease under even an athletic exterior. Cardiologist Dr. M N Bhat says that we are seeing heart attacks in people as young as their 30s and 40s. Key risk factors include: