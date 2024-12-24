ETV Bharat / health

Study Shows How Brain Chemicals Control Eating, Could Help Develop Improved Obesity Drugs

New Delhi: A study has found that brain chemicals such as dopamine and serotonin work together in controlling hunger and food intake, a finding which can possibly help in developing improved anti-obesity drugs.

Working with animal models, researchers, including those at the Baylor College of Medicine, US, found that two brain chemicals -- the excitement-causing dopamine and calm-inducing GABA, or gamma-aminobutyric acid -- arrest the production of serotonin when one initiates a meal.

Serotonin, known to act as a 'mood stabiliser' and produce calming effects, is created mainly in the dorsal Raphe nucleus, located in the midbrain -- the topmost part of the brain stem that connects the brain to the spinal cord.

"Working with animal models, we found that when animals are hungry, serotonin-producing neurons in the (dorsal Raphe nucleus) are inhibited by GABA and dopamine. This reduces the levels of serotonin in the brain, which allows the initiation of a meal," Yong Xu, a professor of pediatrics-nutrition and corresponding author of the study published in the journal Metabolism, said.