ETV Bharat / health

India’s Carb-Heavy Diets Are Driving Diabetes And Obesity, Major Pan-India Study Warns

A new national study has confirmed what many doctors have been warning for years: India’s eating habits are fueling a dangerous rise in diabetes and obesity. The research, published in Nature Medicine, comes from the Indian Council of Medical Research-India Diabetes (ICMR-INDIAB) study, conducted along with the Madras Diabetes Research Foundation (MDRF). It is the largest of its kind, covering 1,21,077 adults across 36 states, union territories, and Delhi, from both cities and villages. Every fifth participant provided detailed diet data, which allowed researchers to build a clear picture of India’s food habits. The study took 15 years to complete and was funded by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and the Health Ministry, with MDRF as the national coordinating centre.

Carbs And Added Sugar Major Concerns

The findings show that Indians get a staggering 62% of their daily calories from carbohydrates, one of the highest proportions in the world. Most of this comes from low-quality sources such as white rice, refined wheat flour, and added sugar. Regional patterns are strong: rice dominates diets in the South, East, and Northeast, while wheat is more common in the North and Central regions. Millets like ragi, jowar, and bajra are staples only in three states: Karnataka, Gujarat, and Maharashtra. Added sugar is another major concern, with 21 states and union territories consuming more than the safe limit of 5% of daily calories.

When it comes to fats, the average intake stayed within national guidelines of 30% of daily energy. However, the problem lies in the type of fat consumed. Saturated fat intake was higher than the safe threshold of 7% in all but four states: Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Arunachal Pradesh, and Manipur. Meanwhile, healthier fats like monounsaturated and omega-3 polyunsaturated fats remain very low across the country.