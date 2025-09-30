India’s Carb-Heavy Diets Are Driving Diabetes And Obesity, Major Pan-India Study Warns
The study is the largest of its kind, covering 1,21,077 adults across 36 states, and the union territories of India.
Published : September 30, 2025 at 2:36 PM IST
A new national study has confirmed what many doctors have been warning for years: India’s eating habits are fueling a dangerous rise in diabetes and obesity. The research, published in Nature Medicine, comes from the Indian Council of Medical Research-India Diabetes (ICMR-INDIAB) study, conducted along with the Madras Diabetes Research Foundation (MDRF). It is the largest of its kind, covering 1,21,077 adults across 36 states, union territories, and Delhi, from both cities and villages. Every fifth participant provided detailed diet data, which allowed researchers to build a clear picture of India’s food habits. The study took 15 years to complete and was funded by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and the Health Ministry, with MDRF as the national coordinating centre.
Carbs And Added Sugar Major Concerns
The findings show that Indians get a staggering 62% of their daily calories from carbohydrates, one of the highest proportions in the world. Most of this comes from low-quality sources such as white rice, refined wheat flour, and added sugar. Regional patterns are strong: rice dominates diets in the South, East, and Northeast, while wheat is more common in the North and Central regions. Millets like ragi, jowar, and bajra are staples only in three states: Karnataka, Gujarat, and Maharashtra. Added sugar is another major concern, with 21 states and union territories consuming more than the safe limit of 5% of daily calories.
When it comes to fats, the average intake stayed within national guidelines of 30% of daily energy. However, the problem lies in the type of fat consumed. Saturated fat intake was higher than the safe threshold of 7% in all but four states: Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Arunachal Pradesh, and Manipur. Meanwhile, healthier fats like monounsaturated and omega-3 polyunsaturated fats remain very low across the country.
Protein intake was also found to be suboptimal. On average, only 12% of daily calories come from protein, with the Northeast region showing the highest intake at 14%. Most of this protein comes from cereals, pulses, and legumes, which make up 9% of calories. Dairy protein contributes only 2%, and animal protein just 1%, showing a nationwide protein gap.
The study also revealed a direct connection between this carb-heavy diet and higher risks of diabetes, prediabetes, and obesity. Diets dominated by white rice, refined grains, and sugar were strongly linked to poor metabolic health. On the positive side, researchers found that replacing just 5% of daily calories from carbohydrates with plant-based or dairy protein significantly reduced the risk of diabetes and prediabetes. However, replacing carbs with red meat or fats did not show the same benefit.
Experts behind the study stressed the urgent need for change. Dr. RM Anjana, lead author and President of MDRF, said: “Our findings clearly show that typical Indian diets, heavy in carbohydrates from white rice or wheat flour, and low in quality protein, are putting millions at risk. Simply switching from white rice to whole wheat or millets is not enough unless total carbohydrate intake decreases and more calories come from plant or dairy proteins.” Mrs. Sudha, joint first author and Head of Nutrition Research at MDRF, added that similar risks were seen across all regions, no matter what the main carbohydrate source was.
Dr. V. Mohan, senior author and Chairman of MDRF, said that the findings should push policymakers to rethink food subsidies and public health messaging. “India needs to shift towards diets richer in plant-based and dairy proteins, and lower in carbs and saturated fats,” he said. Co-senior author Dr. Shilpa Bhupathiraju pointed out that reducing saturated fat remains a challenge but encouraging the use of healthier oils, pulses, and legumes could make a big difference. Dr. Mohan further said that since healthcare is a state subject, state governments must act quickly. “This requires a multi-sectoral effort (across health, agriculture, food processing, and welfare sectors) to realign subsidies and messaging towards healthier diets.”
The researchers agree that even small changes (like eating more plant proteins, pulses, legumes, dairy, and healthier oils) could help reverse this dangerous trend. In simple terms, India’s love for rice, wheat, and sugar is making the nation sick, and unless diets change, the burden of lifestyle diseases will only grow heavier.
Read more:
- More Children Obese Than Underweight In World Now As Junk Replaces Food
- The Obesity Equation Is Changing And the Answer May Lie in Your Blood Work, Not Your Diet
- Just One Can Of Diet Soda Or Diet Drink Daily Can Increase Diabetes Risk By A Whopping 38%
- Silent Killer: Is Diabetes Driving Surge In Heart Attack Deaths Among Kashmir Youth?