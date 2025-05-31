ETV Bharat / health

What a High-Fat Diet Really Does to Your Body (And How to Hack It)

Here’s something you won’t see on the label of that double cheeseburger: a high-fat diet doesn’t just make you gain weight. It rewires your metabolism. It sets off a biochemical domino effect that affects how your body uses energy, builds muscle, stores fat, and even manages stress. And the latest research from MIT offers us a peek under the hood, showing exactly how this happens.

In a new study published in Molecular Cell, researchers found that consuming a high-fat diet disrupts hundreds of enzymes inside your cells, especially those involved in metabolizing sugar, protein, and lipids. This leads to insulin resistance, metabolic dysfunction, and an army of destructive molecules known as reactive oxygen species (ROS). In short: your cells get tired, inflamed, and confused and you get fat, sluggish, and sick. These effects were found to be significantly worse in males than females.

The researchers also found that most of this metabolic chaos could be reversed using an antioxidant treatment. That’s right something as simple as a targeted antioxidant supplement helped restore proper enzyme function in the high-fat diet mice.

The Enzyme Control Panel

What’s fascinating about this study is the focus on phosphorylation (the biological “on/off” switch for enzymes). When enzymes are phosphorylated (by adding a phosphate group), they can ramp up or slow down cellular reactions. Think of it like adjusting the thermostat on a metabolic furnace. The researchers zeroed in on a class of enzymes called oxidoreductases (molecular workhorses that shuffle electrons during critical metabolic processes like glycolysis and fatty acid breakdown). They are what allow your body to turn food into energy.

When you eat a lot of fat, many of these enzymes get hyper-phosphorylated in the wrong places, especially in zones important for how enzymes bind and form complexes. That misfiring is what leads to your metabolism hitting the brakes at the wrong time. “Tigist’s work has really shown categorically the importance of phosphorylation in controlling the flux through metabolic networks,” said Forest White, senior author of the study.

What You Can Do About It