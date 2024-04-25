Study Finds Genetic Basis For Link Between Depression, Heart Disease

author img

By PTI

Published : 18 hours ago

Etv Bharat

According to the study, people with specific genetic traits and those who have anxiety or depression have a significantly higher heart attack risk during periods of social or political stress than at other times.

New Delhi: A group of genes could be common to both depression and heart disease, a finding that researchers said could explain why having one of them increases risk of developing the other.

The "puzzling" link between the diseases has been known to exist since the 1990s, they said.

Studies have found that people with depression run a greater risk of cardiovascular disease, with early and effective treatment of the mental illness lowering the risk of developing heart-related conditions. Conversely, studies have also shown that people having cardiovascular disease tend to have depression as well.

The researchers, including those from the Tampere University, Finland, said that the link between the two conditions could be partly explained by lifestyle commonly observed in depression patients such as poor diet and lack of exercise.

However, they said, it is also possible that the two diseases could be related on a "deeper level" by sharing biological processes such as inflammation, which are important to developing these conditions. The findings are published in the journal Frontiers in Psychiatry.

The researchers collected blood samples from close to 900 men and women aged between 34 and 49 years, who were participants in the Young Finns study. The study, examining cardiovascular risk factors in children and adolescents as they grow into adults, started in 1980. The participants were followed-up since then.

The blood samples were analysed for gene expression, which is the process by which information in a gene eventually translates into observable traits in an individual.

The researchers identified a specific group of genes that expressed themselves in a similar manner across both the conditions -- depression and cardiovascular health. This group of genes, or gene module, was found to be associated with a high score for depressive symptoms as well as a low score for cardiovascular health.

"We looked at gene expression profile in the blood of people with depression and CVD and found 256 genes in a single gene module (group of genes) whose expression at levels higher or lower than average puts people at greater risk of both diseases," first author Binisha H. Mishra, a postdoctoral researcher at Tampere University, said.

The genes forming the module are involved in biological processes such as inflammation known to play a role in the development of both depression and cardiovascular disease, the researchers said.

This helps explain why both diseases often occur together, they said.

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Fossil Of 'Largest Ever Snake Vasuki Indicus' Found In Gujarat; 15m Long, Weighing 1000 Kg

Explained: Why Indians Are The Least Promiscuous of Most People in the World

Sins of Omission: How CAA Plays a Cruel Joke on Sri Lankan Tamil Refugees

Explained: The Science Behind Why Waiting Causes Anxiety and Mood Changes

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.