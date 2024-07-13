ETV Bharat / health

Stress Management Tips: Follow 3R Mantras To Beat Stress

Hyderabad: Students preparing for exams and employees managing workloads often face numerous tasks and deadlines, leading to significant stress and exhaustion known as burnout. To address this issue, health experts recommend adopting the 3R mantras.

These 3R mantras are useful for controlling stress at various levels. Pressure gives good results to a certain extent. A moderate amount of pressure can also help you complete your tasks on time. But, there are times when people suffer from burnout due to extreme stress. Imagine a rubber band being stretched—it can withstand tension up to a point before snapping. Similarly, by applying the 3R method, one can effectively control stress at every stage, ensuring tasks are completed without succumbing to overwhelming pressure.

Recognise...

Identify the situations in which you are most stressed. Also, try to find out what is causing the stress. If you find the real reason, you can get out of trouble quickly. Practising breathing exercises in this case will help. Take a long breath...hold it for a while...after a few minutes let it out slowly. Follow this method for some time and you will feel the change in the situation.

Reverse...

If you know in which situations you are under pressure, you will be able to find ways to get out of trouble. But, if this is not possible then another way can be tried. In situations of stress.. usually, thoughts come indefinitely. So, first, stop those thoughts. That means starting efforts on your part to overcome stress before it hits

For example...let's say you have repeated thoughts of not being able to complete a project within the stipulated time/getting good marks in a subject. To prevent these, one should start thinking about what efforts to make to persist on the same project or subject.

Students should ask their teachers and clear their doubts...should they go for tuition.. or is there any benefit in getting help from friends... they should start thinking from different angles. Here is a point to remember. Thinking about a problem over and over again will only add to the stress. Once you start thinking about solutions, the severity of the problem will decrease

Resilience...