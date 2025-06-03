Spike In Kidney Problems Among Gen Z, Know The Dangerous Habits Behind the Alarming Rise

If the human body were a bureaucracy, the kidneys would be overworked clerks in the back office. They filter about 190 liters of blood a day, handle your waste management, regulate your blood pressure, and even make a hormone that tells your bone marrow to produce red blood cells. Which is why it’s so rude of us to be putting them through the metabolic equivalent of a rock concert at full volume.

According to recent findings by the Asian Institute of Nephrology and Urology (AINU) and Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS), India is seeing a sharp spike in kidney-related issues among Gen Z. NIMS is treating nearly 500 new kidney patients every month. Between December 2024 and February 2025, there were 19,753 outpatient visits for kidney issues and nearly 3,000 hospital admissions. Even more unsettling, 50 to 60 of these cases involve advanced kidney disease in patients younger than you might expect.

Why the spike in kidney trouble?

Gen Z is chronically dehydrated. You’ve probably seen someone walk into a café, order an iced Americano with oat milk, down an energy drink at noon, and top it off with bubble tea in the afternoon. But they wouldn't ask for water.

Dr. Bhanu Mishra, Consultant Nephrologist at BLK Max Hospital in New Delhi, says, “Dehydration is one of the leading causes of kidney stones and urinary tract infections.”

These used to be the problems of people in their 50s. Now, they’re showing up in teenagers and 20-somethings who consider water an optional beverage.

Frozen fries are sodium bombs (Getty Images)

We live in an age where a packet of masala noodles feels like comfort food. But that comfort comes with a load of sodium, and your kidneys are not fans. Processed foods (instant ramen, frozen fries, and even those protein bars) are sodium bombs disguised as convenience. “Too much salt increases blood pressure and makes your kidneys work overtime,” says Dr. Mishra. Think of it like forcing your washing machine to do laundry for an entire hostel with one rinse cycle; it’s going to break down eventually.

The gym culture has led to a craze for quick muscle gains (Getty Images)

Never before has so much whey been consumed by people so proudly. While a bit of protein post-workout is fine, excess protein (especially without sufficient water intake or medical guidance) can overload the kidneys. Dr. Mishra warns that supplements without moderation are a real issue. It’s not just about the amount of protein but also the additives in these powders. When you’re pounding shakes daily and not drinking water, you're essentially playing with your kidneys.

Excess protein can overload the kidneys (Getty Images)

If you think popping a couple of ibuprofens for cramps or headaches is harmless, think again. Over-the-counter painkillers, taken frequently, can cause silent, cumulative kidney damage. “People don’t feel the damage until it’s already serious,” says Dr. Mishra.

Early kidney disease has no symptoms. No dramatic stomach cramps, no fever, no visible signs at all. That’s why it’s dubbed “silent.” Most Gen Zers (unless prompted by a phone notification or a glowing smartwatch) don’t see doctors unless something’s visibly broken. But all it takes is a simple urine test or blood creatinine check to find out if your kidneys are waving a red flag.

India’s rapid urbanization, booming food delivery culture, gym obsession, and do-it-yourself health advice on Instagram are all contributing factors to the rise in chronic kidney disease (CKD) in the youth. Combine that with long work hours, poor sleep, and screen addiction and you have the perfect recipe for overworked organs.

What Gen Z Can Do to Save Their Kidneys

You don’t need to abandon your lattes or protein smoothies. You just need to use a bit more sense. Let’s not overcomplicate this. Your kidneys are low-maintenance creatures. They want a few things:

Drink water like it’s part of your job. Aim for 2-3 liters daily. Check your labels, whether it’s protein powder or processed snacks, look out for salt and additives. Cut down the painkillers—and never self-medicate long-term. Go for a health screening every year, even if you “feel fine”. Eat more real food: dal, vegetables, fruit, and whole grains are your friends. Don’t ignore UTI symptoms (frequent urination, burning, cloudy urine). Get it checked.

At the end of the day, you don’t want to be the generation that filters every selfie but forgets to check the organs doing the real filtering.

Source:

https://neosciencehub.com/surging-kidney-stone-cases-in-hyderabad-amid-rising-temperatures/