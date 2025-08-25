ETV Bharat / health

Spending More Time In Gym Can Cause Bone Burnout; Here's Everything You Need To Know

In the last few years, gym culture has become synonymous with urban living, and many young adults are beginning to emphasize strength training, weight training and high-endurance style workouts with a focus on high momentum. While engagement in movement is incredibly important when maintaining healthy bones and joints, motivation for consistency and intensity of exercise can only be positive when within reason. However, this consumption of the feeling of accomplishment can backfire!

"Joints and bones can become overloaded when a person who, traditionally is in their 20s or 30s, exercise beyond their threshold and leads to what experts refer to as bone burnout," says Dr Rakesh Rajput, HOD & Director, Orthopedics at CMRI Kolkata. While there isn't a formal diagnosis for bone burnout, Dr Rajput says bone burnout is the accelerated wear and tear of bone and joints symmetrically, "which induces continued joint problems of debilitating pain, stiffness and even early-onset arthritis."

Why Are Young Adults Prone to Bone Burnout?

Young adults often stress their bones and joints harder than older adults often without realising the long-lasting effects this will have on joints. They typically spend an excessive amount of time weight training without adequate warm up. Most people practice postures that are not right. Many ignore early signs of cartilage degradation like knee pain or back pain, which can compromise cartilage at a faster than normal rate. "This is similar to the European elite athlete populations. It can lead to meniscus tears at a rapid and alarming rate, which means a 20-30 year old may have premature arthritis like osteoarthritis," says Dr Rajput.