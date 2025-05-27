ETV Bharat / health

Social Media Misinformation Impacting Menstrual Health: Survey

New Delhi: While a majority of Indian women consider social media a good source of information on menstruation, very few rely on it during menstrual emergencies, a recent survey said. The findings are part of the 10th annual edition of the everteen Menstrual Hygiene Survey, released ahead of Menstrual Hygiene Day.

72.4 per cent of respondents were in the 19–35 age group, and 76.6 per cent had completed graduation or higher education.

The survey states that while around 71.6 per cent of women believe that social media offers adequate information about menstruation, only 11.5 per cent rely on it as their primary source during menstrual emergencies.

“The fact that more than two-thirds of women in India are relying on social media as a source of information shows that influencers and bloggers are doing a fabulous job in creating awareness on menstrual hygiene,” Chirag Pan, CEO of PAN Healthcare, said.

“However, they have an even bigger responsibility in realising Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a Viksit Bharat. It is imperative that the social media community builds viewer trust through accurate, fact-based and verified information,” he added.

Several women reported encountering misleading or harmful information online.

One recurring example was the false claim that delayed periods indicate Polycystic Ovarian Disease (PCOD). Others reported being advised to consume lemonade or coffee for period pain, which only worsened their symptoms.

Some respondents came across inaccurate home remedies, while others saw misinformation suggesting exercise during periods could harm the body — a notion that contradicts scientific evidence supporting light-to-moderate physical activity to relieve menstrual cramps and improve mood.