Sober Curious Trend: Gen Z Hits Pause On Drinking Culture

Sober curious is a movement largely driven by Gen Z, who despite facing a world full of climate change, political turmoil, and Instagram dance trends, have somehow decided that alcohol isn’t all it’s cracked up to be. Instead of boozy brunches, Gen Z is embracing the idea of choosing not to drink, not because they have to, but because they want to.

What Is The Trend About?

The term "sober curious" was coined by author Ruby Warrington. Instead of reaching for a drink to unwind, celebrate, or cope with stress, the sober-curious movement invites people to take a step back and ask, "Do I really need that drink?" It’s all about rethinking those age-old associations with alcohol and exploring life with a little less booze. Gen Z is a generation that knows how to shake things up.

While millennials were busy perfecting their selfie angles, Gen Z was quietly looking around and asking some big questions:

"Do we really need alcohol to have fun?"

"What if we didn’t wake up with debilitating hangovers?"

"What if we stopped spending ridiculous amounts of money on overpriced cocktails that taste like pine trees?"

Gen Z is drinking significantly less alcohol than previous generations. A 2024 survey by NCSolutions confirms that generation Z is all about prioritising health. They’re cutting back on drinking to boost their physical and mental well-being, make some lifestyle tweaks, shed a few kilos and save cash. The survey found that while 41% of all participants are trying to drink less this year, a whopping 60% of Gen Z respondents are making it a goal to scale back on alcohol in 2024.

They’re questioning why alcohol is such a central part of social life, and they’re not wrong. For them, it’s about making conscious decisions for better health, mental clarity, and self-awareness.

Offshoots of the Trend

Gen Z isn’t just sitting around sipping water at parties. The sober curious trend has inspired a whole industry of non-alcoholic alternatives that are anything but boring.

Take non-alcoholic wine for example. A host of brands are creating wine that tastes like the real deal—minus the alcohol and next-day regret. Then there are non-alcoholic spirits, which bring the flavour of your favourite cocktails without the booze. Craft mocktails are having a moment. Think spicy jalapeño margaritas, elderflower gimlets, or an old-fashioned made with a zero-proof whiskey substitute. Another offshoot is Kombucha, a fizzy, probiotic-packed drink that’s become the go-to for anyone looking to sip something fun without the alcohol.