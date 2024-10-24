Sober Curious Trend: Gen Z Hits Pause On Drinking Culture

Sober curious is a movement largely driven by Gen Z, who despite facing a world full of climate change, political turmoil, and Instagram dance trends, have somehow decided that alcohol isn’t all it’s cracked up to be. Instead of boozy brunches, Gen Z is embracing the idea of choosing not to drink, not because they have to, but because they want to.
What Is The Trend About?
The term "sober curious" was coined by author Ruby Warrington. Instead of reaching for a drink to unwind, celebrate, or cope with stress, the sober-curious movement invites people to take a step back and ask, "Do I really need that drink?" It’s all about rethinking those age-old associations with alcohol and exploring life with a little less booze. Gen Z is a generation that knows how to shake things up.
While millennials were busy perfecting their selfie angles, Gen Z was quietly looking around and asking some big questions:
"Do we really need alcohol to have fun?"
"What if we didn’t wake up with debilitating hangovers?"
"What if we stopped spending ridiculous amounts of money on overpriced cocktails that taste like pine trees?"
Gen Z is drinking significantly less alcohol than previous generations. A 2024 survey by NCSolutions confirms that generation Z is all about prioritising health. They’re cutting back on drinking to boost their physical and mental well-being, make some lifestyle tweaks, shed a few kilos and save cash. The survey found that while 41% of all participants are trying to drink less this year, a whopping 60% of Gen Z respondents are making it a goal to scale back on alcohol in 2024.
They’re questioning why alcohol is such a central part of social life, and they’re not wrong. For them, it’s about making conscious decisions for better health, mental clarity, and self-awareness.
Offshoots of the Trend
Gen Z isn’t just sitting around sipping water at parties. The sober curious trend has inspired a whole industry of non-alcoholic alternatives that are anything but boring.
Take non-alcoholic wine for example. A host of brands are creating wine that tastes like the real deal—minus the alcohol and next-day regret. Then there are non-alcoholic spirits, which bring the flavour of your favourite cocktails without the booze. Craft mocktails are having a moment. Think spicy jalapeño margaritas, elderflower gimlets, or an old-fashioned made with a zero-proof whiskey substitute. Another offshoot is Kombucha, a fizzy, probiotic-packed drink that’s become the go-to for anyone looking to sip something fun without the alcohol.
Benefits of Being Sober Curious
1. Better health: Let’s be real, alcohol is not a health elixir. Cutting back can lead to better sleep, clearer skin, and improved mental clarity. Plus, your liver will probably send you a thank-you card.
2. More mindfulness: Without alcohol, you’re more present in social situations. You actually remember those deep conversations you had, and you don’t wake up the next day wondering why your texts are suddenly in all caps.
3. No more hangovers: Waking up without the dreaded “Why did I do this to myself?” hangover feels like winning at life.
5 Tips for Joining the Sober Curious Crowd
Ready to give it a shot? Here’s how you can hop on the sober curious bandwagon:
1. Try experimenting with alcohol-free days or weeks and see how you feel.
2. Hit the local store or online shops for non-alcoholic wine, beer, and spirits. You’ll be surprised how many great options are out there.
3. Many bars and restaurants now offer craft mocktails, or you can make your own at home. Swap out the booze for fresh juices, herbs, and zero-proof spirits, and suddenly you’re sipping something that feels just as special.
4. Trying out sober curiosity is always easier when you have a friend by your side. Grab a friend, agree to go alcohol-free together, and keep each other accountable.
5. Have fun with it. This is the most important tip. Being sober curious isn’t about deprivation—it’s about exploring new ways to enjoy life. So whether you’re toasting with a glass of non-alcoholic bubbly or savouring a lemongrass kombucha, make sure you’re having fun.