What Every Smoker Needs To Know: How Cigarettes Increase The Risk of Alzheimer’s And Dementia

For many, smoking starts as a casual habit, a social ritual or a stress reliever perhaps. But the long-term consequences extend far beyond the lungs. The same cigarette that provides momentary relief from stress might contribute to an irreversible loss of memory, identity, and cognitive function over time.

While the connection between smoking and lung disease has been well established for decades, fewer people are aware of its deep and insidious ties to neurodegeneration; specifically, Alzheimer’s disease and dementia).

Says Dr. Aashka Ponda, Consultant Neuro-physician at Bhailal Amin General Hospital in Gujarat, “Cigarettes possess numerous toxic chemicals, like nicotine, carbon monoxide, and formaldehyde, which all negatively influence brain health. Nicotine is highly addictive because it overstimulates the activity of neurotransmitters, thereby causing long-term dysfunction in the brain.”

How Smoking Alters Brain Function

To understand why smokers are at a higher risk of Alzheimer’s, one must first understand how the brain processes memory. Acetylcholine is a key neurotransmitter responsible for learning and memorization. Nicotine artificially overstimulates acetylcholine activity, creating short-term cognitive boosts but ultimately leading to long-term dysfunction.

Then there is carbon monoxide (a byproduct of smoking) which reduces the amount of oxygen reaching the brain. “Long-term exposure to carbon monoxide decreases the amount of oxygen present, thereby causing further damage to brain function,” says Dr. Ponda. The result is a gradual and often unnoticed erosion of cognitive ability, setting the stage for conditions like Alzheimer’s.

Smoking puts you at risk of faster brain decline (Freepik)

Tobacco smoke is a factory of harmful substances, one of the most dangerous being free radicals. These unstable molecules wreak havoc by causing oxidative stress (imbalance between free radicals and the body’s ability to counteract them).

Says Dr. Ponda, “Brain tissue is most susceptible to oxidative stress because it requires a high level of oxygen and has very weak antioxidant mechanisms. Oxidative stress also contributes to beta-amyloid plaques (aggregates of toxic proteins that disrupt communication between neurons and kill brain cells in Alzheimer's patients).”

Essentially, smoking floods the brain with harmful chemicals, leading to a gradual accumulation of toxic proteins that disrupt its normal functioning. Over time, these changes can make smokers more susceptible to memory loss, confusion, and ultimately, the cognitive decline associated with Alzheimer’s.

When Smoking Strangles the Brain

One of the most overlooked aspects of Alzheimer’s is its connection to vascular health. The brain depends on a steady supply of oxygen-rich blood. Smoking, however, promotes atherosclerosis (thickening of arteries due to plaque buildup). “Vascular damage also contributes to smoking; it encourages the formation of atherosclerosis that constricts the arteries, limiting blood supply to the brain,” says Dr. Ponda. “This, in turn, causes mini-strokes and reduces cognitive functioning.”

In addition, smoking raises blood pressure and induces chronic inflammation (two major contributors to neurodegeneration). “Chronic inflammation in the body, especially the brain, has been proven to accelerate neurodegeneration and cognition loss,” she adds. A compromised blood-brain barrier (another consequence of smoking) makes it easier for harmful substances to penetrate the brain, thus compounding the damage.

Can Quitting Reverse the Damage?

Given the overwhelming evidence linking smoking and Alzheimer’s, the most obvious solution is also the most challenging: quitting smoking. “Quitting smoking is one of the most effective ways to reduce the risk of developing the disease,” advises Dr. Ponda. While some damage may be irreversible, research shows that those who quit smoking can slow down cognitive decline and reduce their risk of neurodegeneration.

Beyond quitting, a brain-healthy lifestyle can provide additional protection. Regular exercise, a balanced diet rich in antioxidants, proper vascular health management, and mental stimulation through reading, puzzles, or learning new skills all contribute to brain resilience.

The link between smoking and Alzheimer’s is yet another warning that the damage caused by cigarettes is both extensive and deeply embedded in the body’s systems.

References: