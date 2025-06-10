Smoking During Pregnancy? You May Be Putting Your Child At Risk; Here's How You Can Kick The Butt

While many know smoking harms the lungs, fewer realise it can affect a woman’s fertility, pregnancy health, and her baby’s development both before and after birth. Smoking rates among women of reproductive age continue to rise. Smoking impacts the lungs, but what many don't realize is that it also impacts reproductive health and pregnancy. According to various studies, smoking rates among women of reproductive age have increased, particularly among the age group 25-35. This trend is worrying because smoking doesn’t just harm the woman; it can take a toll on fertility, raise the chances of pregnancy complications, and even harm the baby’s development in the womb and after birth.

Even if a pregnant woman doesn’t smoke, exposure to second-hand smoke (from a partner or family members) can have similar harmful effects. Those women who are planning a pregnancy should take steps to quit smoking for the sake of both their health and that of their baby. Dr Padma Srivastava, Consultant Obstetrician and Gynecologist at Motherhood Hospitals, Lullanagar in Pune, smoking during pregnancy can endanger the health of the mother and baby.

Smoking worsens insulin resistance and increases male hormone levels, both of which are already problems in PCOS

"The toxic chemicals present in cigarettes, such as nicotine, carbon monoxide, and tar, tend to reduce oxygen supply to the placenta and fetus. This can lead to poor fetal growth, miscarriage, premature birth, and even stillbirth. It also increases the mother’s risk of placental abruption (where the placenta detaches from the womb too early), which is a life-threatening emergency" says Dr Srivastava.

Moreover, she says, nicotine also impacted the blood flow to the uterus, leading to restricted fetal development. "Nicotine can pass into breast milk, which may disrupt the baby’s sleep, feeding patterns, and even long-term neurodevelopment," adds the Gynecologist.

Not only this, women smokers are more likely to experience ectopic pregnancies and face problems during labor and delivery. Dr Srivastava says women, who undergoing fertility treatments like in vitro fertilization (IVF) have lower success rates if they smoke.



This is how smoking affects babies:

Babies born to mothers who smoke are more likely to be underweight at birth, which can lead to health problems in the future.

They also face a higher risk of sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS), respiratory infections, asthma, and behavioral problems as they grow.

Smoking during pregnancy can even impact the baby's brain development and raise the risk of learning difficulties.

Smoking during pregnancy also alters the baby’s DNA through epigenetic changes, increasing the risk of diseases like obesity, diabetes, and cardiovascular problems later in life, and potentially in future generations.

"It is the need of the hour for mothers to quit smoking and lead a healthy life. So, don’t wait anymore and just take charge of your and the baby’s health and quit smoking without any further delay," suggests Dr Srivastava.

According to Dr Nisha Pansare, Fertility Specialist at Nova IVF Fertility, Kharadi in Pune, smoking during pregnancy is not at all advisable as it will expose the baby to harmful toxins before they even take their first breath. "Smoking can interfere with a baby’s brain development, lung function, and even long-term health. For those women who are already pregnant, smoking raises the chances of miscarriage, ectopic pregnancy, and affects the baby’s growth," agrees Dt Pansare.

Quitting smoking is life-saving for both mother and child. Experts encourage women to speak openly with their fertility consultants. "So, women just bid adieu to smoking and ensure to stay healthy during pregnancy. Pregnant women should follow the guidelines given by the fertility consultant for successful conception and delivery of the baby,” recommends the fertility specialist.

Remind yourself daily of the benefits of quitting for your baby, your body, and your future

Doctors warn that the effects of tobacco on women’s health go far beyond the lungs. Smoking is now being linked to serious hormonal imbalances, fertility problems, and complications during pregnancy.

According to Dr Usha Priyambada, Sr Consultant Obstetrics, Gynaecology and Robotic Surgery at Asian Hospital explains that smoking interferes with a woman’s natural hormone cycle. It can lead to irregular periods, early menopause, and in some cases, even affect ovulation. "Women who smoke may also have more difficulty getting pregnant," shares Dr Priyambada.

One major concern is the growing link between smoking and Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS), a condition that already affects a large number of Indian women. PCOS causes weight gain, acne, irregular periods, and in many cases, infertility. "Smoking worsens insulin resistance and increases male hormone levels, both of which are already problems in PCOS," says Dr Priyambada.

Babies born to mothers who smoke face a higher risk of sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS)

Experts say that smoking during pregnancy carries even more risks. It increases the chances of miscarriage, low birth weight, and premature birth. It also affects the baby’s lung development and can lead to health issues after birth. Sadly, many young women see smoking as a way to deal with stress or lose weight, but the long-term damage to their reproductive system is often ignored.

"The good news is that once you quit smoking, your body begins to heal. Hormone levels can balance out, and the chances of a healthy pregnancy improve," adds Dr Priyambada. For every woman dreaming of motherhood or simply better health, quitting smoking is a vital first step. "Saying 'No to Tobacco' is one of the most powerful choices a woman can make," adds the Gynecologist.

Quit before conception or as soon as you find out you're pregnant

Tips to Quit Smoking and Protect Reproductive Health

Quit before conception or as soon as you find out you're pregnant. Doing so will help with successful pregnancy outcomes.

Talk to your doctor about counseling without feeling embarrassed or guilty. Don’t hesitate to seek support.

Identify situations that make you want to smoke and find alternatives like walking.

Techniques like deep breathing, yoga, or meditation can help manage the urge to smoke.

Remind yourself daily of the benefits of quitting for your baby, your body, and your future.

"Women should make informed choices when it comes to pregnancy and quit smoking without any second thought. Quitting smoking is one of the most important steps you can take to protect your reproductive health and give the baby a healthier start in life," says Dr Srivastava.