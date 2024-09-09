ETV Bharat / health

Six Children Among 14 Dead In Mysterious Disease Outbreak In Gujarat's Kutch

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 13 hours ago

Panic has gripped the villages of Lakhpat and Abdasa talukas of Kutch district in Gujarat where at least 14 people including six children have died in the last few days due to a mysterious disease characterised by fever and pneumonia-like symptoms. The state government has swung into action with Health Minister Rushikesh Patel saying that Quick Response Teams have been deployed to the area.

A health official tests a local in Kutch district of Gujarat amid mysterious disease outbreak
A health official tests a local in Kutch district of Gujarat amid mysterious disease outbreak (ETV Bharat)

Kutch (Gujarat): A mysterious disease outbreak has gripped the Lakhpat and Abdasa talukas in Gujarat's Kutch district with at least 14 people succumbing to the suspected viral disease, officials said. The local administration along with the state government have swung into action with the Rapid Response Team rushed to the spot to probe the disease outbreak.

Panic has gripped the twin Lakhpat and Abdasa talukas of Kutch district after at least 14 people including six children died since September 8. It is learnt that the outbreak is characterised by fever and pneumonia-like symptoms with the victims complaining of difficulty in breathing.

State Health Minister Rushikesh Patel said that the government is serious about this situation adding teams from Rajkot and Bhuj have been dispatched to probe the outbreak. The teams have been asked to submit their report within two days, Patel said. Teams of the Animal Husbandry Department are also assisting the Health teams.

An official said that out of 11 of the victims, two had malaria and one dengue, with the test reports of all the victims coming negative for swine flu.

Kutch Collector Amit Arora said, "Rapid response teams from Rajkot and Gandhinagar are also conducting surveillance in Lakhpat area”.

“Kutch's health system is working with state government teams. Surveillance teams are working right now. OPD cases are also being monitored and samples of suspected cases are being taken and sent for testing,” he said.

Arora said that sampling work is going on in six affected villages in Lakhpat and Abdasa talukas.

