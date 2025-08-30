Why Do Yogis Sit Cross-Legged While Meditating?

Suppose you just sat down for a long movie marathon. If you slouch on the couch, after a while your back starts to hurt, your legs feel stiff, and you keep shifting around to get comfortable. But if you sit upright, in a steady position, you can focus more on the movie instead of your aching body. That’s kind of the reason yogis (people who practice yoga and meditation) sit cross-legged while meditating. It’s not just a “cool yogi pose,” it’s actually designed to help the mind and body work together.

The cross-legged position is called Sukhasana (the easy pose) or Padmasana (the lotus pose) in yoga. Rashmi Kaushik, a yoga expert with a Master’s degree in the subject from Uttarakhand University and certifications from Patanjali, says that this posture gives stability, grounding, and alignment. “Think of it as planting yourself on the floor like a tree, with your legs forming a firm base. When your body feels steady and supported, your mind finds it easier to calm down. You’re not fidgeting, your balance is in place, and you can focus inward,” she says.

Sitting cross legged is good for your wellbeing (Getty Images)

One big reason for this posture is the spine. When you sit cross-legged with your back straight, your spine is like a tall antenna. According to yoga, life energy (called prana) flows through the body. If the spine is bent or crooked, that flow gets blocked, like a knot in a water hose. But when the spine is upright, energy moves freely, helping you feel alert yet peaceful. This is why yogis always emphasize “sit straight” during meditation or breathing exercises (pranayama).

Another reason for sitting cross-legged is what it does to your nervous system. When you sit this way, your body naturally relaxes. The position reduces restlessness, slows down racing thoughts, and tells your nervous system, “It’s time to relax.” It’s almost like flipping your brain from “fight or flight mode” into “relax and recharge mode.” That’s why after a few minutes in this position, people often feel calmer and more focused.

Physically, this pose is also smart. It gently stretches your hips, strengthens your back, and trains your body to handle stillness. If you think about it, meditation requires you to stay in one position for a while. Imagine trying to meditate lying down... you’d probably fall asleep! Or standing—you’d get tired fast. Sitting cross-legged is like the middle ground: comfortable enough to sit for long, but not so cosy that you doze off.

Kaushik adds, “The crossed-leg posture symbolizes balance and harmony between the body and spirit. When your legs fold into this natural base, it’s almost like you’re drawing a circle of stillness around yourself. Inside that circle, distractions fade, and awareness grows. It prepares the body and mind for meditation, aligning your outer posture with your inner energy.” So, next time you try sitting cross-legged, notice how your body and mind respond.

