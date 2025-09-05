Simple Yoga Asanas For Migraine Relief

ETV Bharat / health

Bridge Pose, or Setu Bandhasana, gently raises the chest and opens the heart space while the blood is circulated toward the brain. This posture frees tightness in the neck-down the shoulders. Practiced mindfully, it may feel very light, refreshing, and soothing to the entire body. Holding the pose for a few breaths allows for deeper oxygen flow, which might ease migraine intensity.

Child Pose, or Balasana, provides a calming stretch that relaxes the spine, shoulders, and neck areas-these are regions where tension may develop during migraines. By folding forward and resting the forehead onto the mat, a signal of relaxation gets sent to the nervous system. Slow breathing in this pose helps calm down the mind and somewhat relieves the burden of discomfort.

Migraine can feel like a sudden cloud of pain moving in without warning, discomfort, and a fogged mind. For many, these events disrupt daily life, even when it comes to the simplest of tasks. While often one would take medication, many look in gentle, natural ways, with yoga offering a peaceful retreat. Practicing yoga with an emphasis on good posture, breath, and calm builds healing within the body and mind during the time one experiences migraine discomfort. Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar, the founder of Akshar Yoga Kendraa and a spiritual guru suggests yoga poses that help manage migraine.

Bridge Pose (Representational Image) (Getty Images)

Legs-Up-the-Wall Pose

Viparita Karani is a calm restorative posture that combats stress. Lying on the back and stretching limbs against a wall, this posture helps in bringing blood toward the upper body, which enhances circulation and reduces swelling down the legs. A gentle inversion that brings about relaxation, it also helps to relieve pressure in the head. About 10 to 15 minutes in this pose will leave one feeling clear and calm.

Viparita Karani (Legs-Up-the-Wall Pose) (Getty Images)

Udgeet Pranayam

Once the pressure of the migraine attacks is reduced, Udgeet Pranayam has a light healing effect. Sit steady and breathe slowly and long through the nose while chanting the word "Om" through the nasal passage. In this practice, breathing is done solely through the nose, without using the mouth. The vibrations in the sound of 'Om' spread peace throughout the head and mind. It is recommended to practice this slowly with calming deep breaths for about 15 minutes in case of migraine. This exercise creates a rhythm that calms down racing thoughts and helps reduce pain down to a more bearable level.

Murti Mudra (Representational Image) (Getty Images)

Murti Mudra

Murti Mudra is one of the unique ways of placing the fingers together, apart from the little fingers, which have to be held in the pointing position while performing Udgeet Pranayam. After this, a few minutes are spent holding the right hand in front of the chest. As one experiences a migraine, the practice can be done for 5 minutes while maintaining steady breathing. Focusing on hand position and the breath simultaneously permits tension release, whereas the mind turns calm and quiet.

If these exercises are practiced on a regular basis, may not only aid in the evolution of migraine episodes but also for the overall relaxation of the self. With patience and consistency, the body learns to respond to stress in a calm manner and the mind loses its habit of clouded focus. In this way, these mild postures, breath awareness, and hand gestures together can pave a natural way to relief- to regain ease, clarity, and harmony in everyday life.