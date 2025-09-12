ETV Bharat / health

Simple Everyday Kitchen Herbs That Have Big Health Benefits

Since natural medicines have a reputation to have been come from Unani medicine, cinnamon, which comes from the bark of the Cinnamomum tree is a valued substance. According to classical texts, Dr Rana says, it has antiseptic, anti-infective, and mild diuretic properties and is a tonic for the liver, brain, and heart. "Cinnamon has long been used internally to stimulate nerves and enhance general vitality, as well as externally to relieve pain in various body parts. It has been a part of Unani formulations to improve circulation, treat infections, and several digestive disorders," confirms Dr Rana. Recent research in the industry lends support to these claims, functioning as a bridge between Unani and modern medicine.

Our ancestors travelled across different terrains and faced changing seasons. They learned to turn to the gifts of their surroundings for both sustenance and healing. Through trial, observation, and a desire to live in harmony with nature, they discovered that some of the simplest ingredients found in kitchens held extraordinary powers to treat, nourish and rejuvenate. This age-old wisdom, lovingly passed down through generations, lives on in the Unani system of medicine, where the apothecary of everyday staples is relished and celebrated. Till today, in small towns or villages, of if you have grandparents in your home can tell you how magical these simple ingredients we find in our backyard or kitchens can do wonders. Dr Naushad Ali Rana, Associate General Manager, Hamdard Wellness at Hamdard Laboratories points out simple ingredients that can surely be used as primary treatment option.

Ginger root is considered 'hot' in temperature. It is a staple remedy and culinary item revered for its digestive and respiratory benefits. Ginger tea is a common winter beverage in Unani medicine, which is used to treat joint pain, bronchitis, cough, and flatulence. In modern day lifestyle, ginger is part of almost every household in India. While ginger juice with honey relieves chronic coughs, experts advise combining fresh ginger with salt to fight hoarseness and increase appetite. Applying ginger-infused sesame oil topically relieves joint and muscle pain. "Many Unani compound formulas use the dried form, known as 'sonth', which is widely accessible. Ginger's traditional uses are also substantiated with contemporary pharmacological research.

Carom Seeds (Ajwain)

Carom seeds (Trachyspermum ammi) have been traditionally used in certain cultures to stimulate appetite and improve digestive health. They are popular post and pre-meal condiments. The seeds are used to treat chronic fevers and conditions affecting the liver, stomach, intestines, and spleen. "As per Unani medicine the hot fumes of carom seeds can also be used to relieve headaches brought on by chronic sinusitis," says Dr Rana. He says that many of the seeds' medicinal qualities are due to the the active ingredient thymol, which has strong antibacterial and anti-inflammatory qualities.

Black Seeds (Kalonji)

Black seeds, also known as kalonji, are prized for their many health advantages. These seeds and their oil have anti-allergic, digestive, and immunomodulatory (that help strengthen the immune system) properties. They also act as vermifuge agents (help get rid of intestinal worms), promote relief in painful menstruation and support kidney and urinary bladder health. Experts recommend consuming three grams of black seeds during the winter months to guard against indigestion, joint pain, and recurrent colds. Taking small amounts of black seed oil with lemon tea is believed to further increase these advantages. "Even genetic conditions like Vitiligo can be treated topically with a solution of vinegar and black seed powder" says the expert. Recent clinical research suggests that a bioactive compound 'thymoquinone' is responsible for the 'miracle effects' of this spice.