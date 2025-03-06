Simple Reasons Why You Gain Weight And End Up Being Obese; All You Need To Know

A recent report published in the Lancet notes that more than half of adults and a third of children and young people worldwide will be overweight or obese by 2050. This will pose an "unparalleled threat" of early death, disease, and strain on the healthcare system. The obesity crisis has grown over the past three decades and this has led to a staggering increase in the numbers affected, according to the study.

As of now, 2.11 billion adults aged 25 or above and 493 million children and young people aged five to 24 who are overweight or obese, the study shows. That is more than 731 million and 198 million respectively in 1990.

The numbers affected vary across the globe but the concern isn't. The excess amount of fat accumulated on the body and being overweight is what we see in Indians. While weight gain is also related to genes and family history, many factors can contribute to obesity, which experts say, fortunately, are in our control to reverse. Dr Ashish Sachanm senior consultant, GI surgery, minimal access and bariatric surgery at Max Super Specialty Hospital in New Delhi points out eight factors that contribute to weight gain and obesity.

Poor diet choices:

With our busy lifestyle, most of us have moved to unhealthy food. This is one of the main causes of obesity. A diet high in calories, sugar, fast food, sugary drinks, and snacks can lead to weight gain. These high-calorie foods do not have nutritional value, which makes your body store extra calories as fat.

Unhealthy food can cause weight gain (Representational Image) (Getty Images)

Lack of physical activity

Almost every doctor and health practitioner highlights the importance of physical activity. When you don't exercise enough, the body doesn't burn the energy received from the food, which leads to weight gain. Sitting for a long period regularly on the desk can reduce the number of calories burned, rather it accumulates as fat in the body, resulting in weight gain.

Genetics

Genes play an important role in how your body processes and stores fat. Some people are genetically predisposed to gain weight more easily than others. If your family members are obese or have more weight than required, there are higher chances of you becoming obese. However, one should not only blame genetics as lifestyle choices play a bigger role.

Emotional eating

Let's agree, most of us binge eat when we are emotionally exhausted. Many times, we eat without any hunger but an underlying stress that is causing emotional upheavals. Stress, boredom, sadness, or even happiness can lead to overeating. This is unhealthy and for people who choose to binge on chips, ice creams, or sweets, chances of gaining weight and other health issues get manifold.

Emotional eating is one of the reasons people gain weight (Representational Image) (Getty Images)

Lack of sleep

Experts say that when you sleep, your body recovers, which means, sleep is the most essential thing one needs to have in routine. Not getting enough sleep can increase the risk of obesity. When you don't sleep well, your body's hormones, which control hunger and appetite, can get out of balance. This can lead to overeating and weight gain. Lack of sleep can also make you feel tired, which can lead to no strength for exercise.

Medical conditions

Certain medical conditions like hypothyroidism, and polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) can lead to weight gain. In hypothyroidism, the thyroid does not produce enough hormones, and in PCOS as well, women tend to gain weight. These conditions can make it hard to maintain a healthy weight. Some medications, such as antidepressants or steroids can lead to weight gain.

Environment and lifestyle

Your surroundings can influence your weight. Living in areas that have easy access to unhealthy food and fewer opportunities for physical activities can make it harder to maintain a healthy weight. Social and cultural factors like family habits or work schedules can also affect eating and exercise routines.

Age

Ironical but as we get older, our metabolism tends to slow down, which means our body can only burn fewer calories at rest. Additionally, people tend to lose muscle mass with age, which burns more calories than fat. Thus, it is all the more important to manage diet and lifestyle to avoid weight gain.