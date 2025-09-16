ETV Bharat / health

Rising Cases Of Prediabetes in Children Is A Silent Warning for Families; Here's What Parents Should Do

In the last few decades cases of prediabetes in children and adolescents are on the rise. Experts say this is the early warning sign of the underlying pathophysiological changes which in due course of time might compound into type 2 diabetes mellitus. The cases of prediabetes in adolescents range from 4 to 23 per cent which is alarmingly high and require active attention from the system. American Diabetes Association and the International Society for Pediatric and Adolescent Diabetes recommend the screening of high-risk children for developing prediabetes.

What is Prediabetes?

According to Dr Amir Hussain, consultant physician, prediabetes means an elevated blood sugar in a child. This indicates higher risk of developing type 2 diabetes. "Not all children with prediabetes develope type 2 diabetes. Although, it is an initial sign," says Dr Hussain. He explains that prediabetes is a result of lack of insulin in the body which is produced by the pancreas. Another reason he says is also the resistance to insulin, which leads to a buildup of glucose in the bloodstream. "Recognising the early signs and taking protective measures is important to reduce blood sugar levels," suggests Dr Hussain.

What Parents Need To Know

The criteria depends on the child and adult's age. However, the World Health Organization, WHO and the American Diabetes Association, ADA have given a range for healthy blood sugar. For instance, fasting plasma glucose level of 100 to 125 mg/dL, a 2 - hour plasma glucose level after oral glucose tolerance test (OGTT) of 140 to 199 mg/dL, hemoglobin A1c(HbA1c) 5.7 to 6.4% is defined by the American Diabetes Association.

Risk Factors

Prediabetes or Type 2 diabetes are lifestyle diseases. Some of the reasons are:

Excess weight, especially abdominal fat is a major risk factor in developing diabetes

Family history of having a parent of sibling with prediabetes or type 2 diabetes increases the risk.

Lack of physical activity or sedentary lifestyle with limited exercise contributes to prediabetes.

High processed food, sugary drinks, and unhealthy fats can increase the risk.

Mother with gestational diabetes during pregnancy, birth weight over nine pounds, and certain medical conditions like PCOD can also play a role.

Symptoms to Watch For