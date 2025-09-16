Rising Cases Of Prediabetes in Children Is A Silent Warning for Families; Here's What Parents Should Do
With up to 23% adolescents showing signs of prediabetes, experts warn of its progression to type 2 diabetes if unchecked
Published : September 16, 2025 at 10:14 AM IST
In the last few decades cases of prediabetes in children and adolescents are on the rise. Experts say this is the early warning sign of the underlying pathophysiological changes which in due course of time might compound into type 2 diabetes mellitus. The cases of prediabetes in adolescents range from 4 to 23 per cent which is alarmingly high and require active attention from the system. American Diabetes Association and the International Society for Pediatric and Adolescent Diabetes recommend the screening of high-risk children for developing prediabetes.
What is Prediabetes?
According to Dr Amir Hussain, consultant physician, prediabetes means an elevated blood sugar in a child. This indicates higher risk of developing type 2 diabetes. "Not all children with prediabetes develope type 2 diabetes. Although, it is an initial sign," says Dr Hussain. He explains that prediabetes is a result of lack of insulin in the body which is produced by the pancreas. Another reason he says is also the resistance to insulin, which leads to a buildup of glucose in the bloodstream. "Recognising the early signs and taking protective measures is important to reduce blood sugar levels," suggests Dr Hussain.
What Parents Need To Know
The criteria depends on the child and adult's age. However, the World Health Organization, WHO and the American Diabetes Association, ADA have given a range for healthy blood sugar. For instance, fasting plasma glucose level of 100 to 125 mg/dL, a 2 - hour plasma glucose level after oral glucose tolerance test (OGTT) of 140 to 199 mg/dL, hemoglobin A1c(HbA1c) 5.7 to 6.4% is defined by the American Diabetes Association.
Risk Factors
- Prediabetes or Type 2 diabetes are lifestyle diseases. Some of the reasons are:
- Excess weight, especially abdominal fat is a major risk factor in developing diabetes
- Family history of having a parent of sibling with prediabetes or type 2 diabetes increases the risk.
- Lack of physical activity or sedentary lifestyle with limited exercise contributes to prediabetes.
- High processed food, sugary drinks, and unhealthy fats can increase the risk.
- Mother with gestational diabetes during pregnancy, birth weight over nine pounds, and certain medical conditions like PCOD can also play a role.
Symptoms to Watch For
- Increased thirst and urination, especially at night.
- Increased Hunge despite eating, the child may still feel hungry.
- Feeling unusually tired or lethargic.
- Blurred vision or changes in vision can occur.
- Darkened skin patches or velvety dark patches of skin creases like neck, armpit, or groin are a sign.
- Some children may exhibit signs like skin darkening (acanthosis nigricans) on the neck, underarms, or other areas.
"Prediabetes is asymptomatic so screening becomes crucial and critical. Regular check up in case of family history is recommended," says Dr Hussain.
What Parents Can Do
Promote Healthy Eating: Focus on a diet rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean protein.
Encourage Physical Activity: Aim for at least 60 minutes of physical activity per day.
Limit Screen Time: Reduce time spent watching TV, playing video games, or using other screens.
Monitor Weight: Even a small amount of weight loss can make a big difference.
Ensure Adequate Sleep: Establish healthy sleep patterns.
Consult with a Doctor: If you notice any concerning symptoms, consult with a pediatrician or pediatric endocrinologist for proper diagnosis and management.
Consider Lifestyle Programs: Some children may benefit from CDC-recognized lifestyle change programs designed to prevent type 2 diabetes.
Management Of Prediabetes
Lifestyle modification in the form of increased physical activity and dietary control play very crucial in successfully treating prediabetes.
- Physical activity has been found to have a role in increasing insulin sensitivity and the Endocrine Society Clinical Practice Guidelines recommend a minimum of 30 min of moderate to vigorous physical activity while aiming at 60 min per day
- In a meta-analysis including 15 trials, it was found that physical activity brought a 40% improvement in oral glucose tolerance test results while increasing insulin sensitivity.
- In another study performed on children and adolescents (6-17 years), physical activity decreased adiponectin and waist circumference. They also observed increased insulin sensitivity in the pubertal age group.
- Regarding dietary intake, the American Academy of Pediatrics and World Health Organization (WHO) recommend increased intake of fruits and vegetables, decreased intake of saturated fat and avoiding sugar-containing beverages.
- The role of roughage has been extensively studied wherein it has been shown to increase insulin sensitivity.
- WHO advocates preventing obesity via individual and community-based programs.
Metformin, an oral hypoglycaemic agent (OHA) acts by decreasing glucose absorption, preventing gluconeogenesis and increasing peripheral uptake of glucose.
