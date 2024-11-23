7 Signs You Are Having A Nervous Breakdown; Here's What You Need To Do

A nervous breakdown, also known as a mental health crisis, is not a formal medical diagnosis but a term used to describe a period of intense emotional or physical distress. It can leave individuals feeling overwhelmed, unable to function in daily life, and struggling to cope with stress. Understanding the signs and symptoms is essential for identifying when you or someone you care about may need support.

What is a nervous breakdown?

According to Clinical Psychiatrist Dr. Urvi Sathe, a nervous breakdown typically occurs when a person is unable to manage the stress or pressure in their life, leading to a state of emotional and mental exhaustion. "While the experience varies from person to person, it is often a signal that underlying mental health issues, such as anxiety or depression, need attention," says Dr. Sathe.

Common signs of a nervous breakdown

Emotional distress

Intense feelings of sadness, anxiety, or irritability.

Frequent crying spells or feelings of hopelessness.

Physical symptoms

Fatigue or insomnia, making it hard to function.

Headaches, muscle tension, or stomach problems caused by stress.

Cognitive difficulties

Trouble concentrating, memory lapses, or a sense of being disconnected.

Overwhelming worry or racing thoughts that are hard to control.

Behavioral changes

Withdrawal from friends, family, or social activities.

Avoidance of responsibilities, such as work or personal obligations.

Loss of appetite or overeating

Significant changes in eating habits, often tied to emotional distress.

Substance use: Increased dependence on alcohol, drugs, or other substances to cope.

Sudden episodes of intense fear, accompanied by symptoms like a racing heart, shortness of breath, or dizziness.

When to seek help

If you or someone you know is exhibiting these signs, it’s crucial to seek professional help. "A therapist or counselor can provide coping strategies and help address the root causes of the distress. For immediate crises, reaching out to a trusted friend, family member, or helpline can be the first step toward recovery," says Dr. Sathe.

Dr. Sathe shares ways to prevent a nervous breakdown

