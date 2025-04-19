ETV Bharat / health

World Liver Day 2025: What Your Eyes Say About Your Liver: Don't Ignore These Early Signs

Your eyes express more than emotions, they can be a sign of your liver's health. One of the essential organs whose health can be reflected in your eyes is the liver. According to Dr. Vishal Arora, Head, Ophthalmology at Artemis Hospitals, your liver is an essential organ that detoxifies your body, produces bile to serve digestion, and stores nutrients. "Liver is usually quietly harmed by illness until the illness is severe. But your eyes sometimes serve you advance warning that something is wrong with your liver," explains Dr Arora.

Some of the signs to watch for.

Yellow Eyes

The most common and noticeable first sign of liver problems is jaundice, where the whites of your eyes turn yellow. "Jaundice occurs when the liver fails to properly metabolize bilirubin. The liver would otherwise filter out the bilirubin, but when the liver is damaged or ill, it becomes present in the blood, turning the skin and eyes yellow," says Dr Arora. He adds that jaundice is most often linked to liver conditions like hepatitis, cirrhosis, or liver cancer, and you need to see a doctor right away if you notice your eyes becoming yellowish.

Eyesight Problems Caused by Vitamin A Deficiency

Your liver plays a critical role in breaking down vitamin A, which plays a crucial role in maintaining healthy eyesight. When your liver fails to function properly, this can lead to a deficiency in vitamin A, which can result in hazy eyesight, night blindness, and other vision problems. "Deficiency in vitamin A can also make your eyes incapable of responding to changes in light. If you notice you are experiencing these symptoms, then it may be an indication that your liver is unable to store and release the vitamin properly," warns the Ophthalmologist.