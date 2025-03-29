Why Endometriosis Is Often Misdiagnosed as IBS or Pelvic Inflammatory Disease? Here's All You Need To Know

Recently, actresses like Shamita Shetty and Sanya Malhotra, and Sumona Chakravarti opened up about their struggles with endometriosis and how they ultimately had to do the removal surgery. The conversation that did not see the light of discussion was brought forth bt these leading leadies of Tinsel Town after they revealed their diagnosis. While endometriosis is a serious condition, it often goes misdiagnosed.

Dr Manju Gupta, Senior Consultant, Obstetrician and Gynaecologist at Motherhood Hospitals in Noida explains that in endometriosis, the tissue similar to the uterine lining grows outside the uterus. She says It can further lead to inflammation and extreme pain. The symptoms of endometriosis can easily overlap the symptoms with conditions like Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) and Pelvic Inflammatory Disease (PID), often leading to misdiagnosis.

"The vital signs of endometriosis such as pelvic pain, bloating, constipation, and diarrhea can also resemble IBS, resulting in confusion. Similarly, PID presents with pelvic pain, painful intercourse, and abnormal vaginal discharge, which can also occur with endometriosis," explains Dr Gupta. She further insists that one must understand that misdiagnosis can negatively delay the right treatment. "This can lead to women suffering from pain for years without relief. It becomes crucial to be aware of and recognise the key differences. Understanding the significant differences between these conditions can help get the right diagnosis along with timely treatment," says the Gynaecologist.

Why Is Endometriosis Often Misdiagnosed?

One of the primary reasons endometriosis is misdiagnosed is it that sometime the endometriosis doesn’t show up on routine ultrasounds and the symptoms associated with this condition can closely mimic other conditions like Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) or Pelvic Inflammatory Disease (PID).Without deeper investigation the condition can be overlooked, "that’s why experts must go for MRI’s."

The symptoms of endometriosis can easily overlap with the symptoms of IBS and PID (Representational Image) (Getty Images)

Lack of awareness about endometriosis along with the absence of proper diagnostic tools can lead to misdiagnosis of endometriosis with other conditions like IBS or PID for years. Also, many women tend to believe that severe menstrual pain is normal. "This can often delay the doctor visit and also the diagnosis. Even if they seek medical help, the traditional ultrasound scans may not help detect the endometrial tissues growing outside the uterus, leading to missed diagnoses. Due to this women continue to suffer without proper treatment for extended periods," onserves Dr Gupta.

How to Ensure Right Diagnosis

Dr Gupta says to prevent endometriosis from being misdiagnosed, it becomes crucial to stay vigilant and aware. Understanding the key symptoms and knowing the risk factors associated with endometriosis can help diagnose this condition early. "One must understand that if the ultrasound scan fails to show clear results, then one should request advanced tests. This can include tests like MRI or laparoscopy. These tests can help provide a more accurate diagnosis as compared to an ultrasound scan," says Dr Gupta.

She further suggests that women should keep a track of symptoms like intense period pain, extreme pain during or after intercourse, fatigue, and bowel issues. "This can help your doctor understand your condition better. Do not avoid or overlook extreme period pain. Remember, severe pain is not normal. Avoid delaying the doctor's visit as it can only worsen your pain and condition. Consult a gynecologist for accurate diagnosis and timely intervention," concludes Dr Gupta.