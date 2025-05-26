Signs That You Have Poor Digestive Health And You Need To Pay Attention

Living in a fast-paced world comes with its own benefits and losses. While most of us may enjoy the quick achievements and small successes, there's something not right about this fast life. Poor digestive health is one of the growing concerns. Processed food, stress, and a sedentary lifestyle often take a toll on the body's ability to function healthily. The digestive system plays a crucial role in breaking down food, absorbing nutrients, and eliminating waste. It also impacts our hormones and moods, thus making it essential for the digestive system to function optimally. According to Dr. Manik Sharma, Director – Gastroenterology at Max Super Speciality Hospital in Noida, when the system gets compromised, it can lead to a host of problems. "Poor digestive health, also known as gut dysbiosis or an 'unhappy gut,' refers to a variety of issues that can disrupt the normal functioning of the digestive system. This can lead to a range of symptoms and potential health problems," explains Dr. Sharma.

Key signs of unhealthy digestive health:

Bloating: It is a condition in which the abdomen feels full and tight; it may also appear to be swollen. An unhealthy digestive system can lead to abdominal bloating or some other conditions, such as weight gain, constipation, etc., which may cause bloating.

Abdominal Pain: The pain that one feels anywhere between the chest and groin. It can be generalized, localized, or cramp-like due to various causes, which include irritable bowel syndrome, allergies, food poisoning, viral infections, etc.

Unexpected weight fluctuations: Abnormal gain or loss in weight may indicate a gut issue or poor digestive health. If there is a gain in weight, the food is not getting metabolized properly, if one loses weight, it indicates that the metabolism is very fast or due to a loss of appetite in a person.

Diarrhea: It is a sign as well as a gastrointestinal condition wherein an individual passes loose or watery stool. If it lasts longer, it indicates a gut issue that has to be treated. It is often caused by a viral infection in the gut.

Nausea and vomiting: It refers to the sensation of wanting to vomit or the actual act of expelling stomach contents through the esophagus. This can occur due to indigestion or an allergic reaction to a particular food item.

Constipation: It is a condition wherein a person passes hard stools or has issues in passing stools. He/she may even feel slight pain in the rectal area while passing or may have to put excessive effort to pass stools. It happens due to the presence of stool in the colon for a long period.

Heartburn: It is a sensation wherein an individual feels a painful burning feeling below or behind the breastbone. The pain increases in the chest from the stomach and mostly comes from the esophagus. The pain may spread near the neck or throat. It is caused due to gastroesophageal reflux.

Persistent burping: An individual may experience persistent burping if he/ she faces problems in digestion.

What you can do to improve your digestive health

